If I were running for Frederick County Board of Education, I’d be worried for two reasons: our students’ dismal academic results and the irresponsible financial performance our leadership has demonstrated.
According to the Maryland State Report Card, if each grade level tested in both math and science, there is not one in which most Frederick County students are proficient. English rates of nonproficiency in most grade levels are just slightly less than half.
In other words, if a parent or guardian sends a child to county schools, the odds of that child being proficient in math, science, and English are not good, especially if that child is an ethnic minority.
How bad are these odds? Depending upon grade level, the rates of nonproficiency for 2020-21 range from 50.5% to 85.5% for math, 50.8% to 57.9% for science, and 31.2% to 50.9% for English.
Despite this lack of proficiency, 93.7% of students in a four-year cohort in 2021 graduated from high school, meaning employers will reasonably question whether Frederick County high school diplomas mean much.
Despite FCPS adopting “anti-racism” policy 117, establishing a Racial Equity Committee, and talking for the last decade about “cultural proficiency” and “equity,” minority students fare even worse.
African American rates of nonproficiency are 65.8% to 92.9% for math, 68.9% to 70.1% for science, and 45.1% to 64% for English.
Hispanic rates of nonproficiency are 66.7% to 92.3% for math, 69.7% to 73.8% for science, and 50.9% to 69.5% for English.
These poor results are not due to a lack of spending.
In fiscal year 2019, FCPS spent about $14,000 per pupil, based on a projection of 42,989 students and a $602 million operating budget. In fiscal year 2024, it will spend over $19,000 per student, based on a projection of 47,659 students and a $910 million operating budget.
Some Board of Education members have expressed concerns that they are not spending enough, despite decades of increases outstripping inflation and enrollment.
Yet, our schools underachieve. Undoubtedly, other factors are at play, such as family income, parents’ education levels, and the ability to obtain outside tutoring — none of which FCPS controls. Outside factors notwithstanding, FCPS fails — even in areas it controls.
When it comes to who teaches, the material taught, and how material is taught, public schools prefer solutions related to “diversity, equity, and inclusion” or “social-emotional learning” instead of approaches that directly improve academics.
For example, FCPS resisted scientifically based reading instruction for decades, despite parents pleading for it. Only recently did FCPS begin offering optional scientifically based training to reading teachers because Maryland effectively mandated better reading instruction through its Blueprint for Education.
All of Frederick’s charter schools — led by parents — embraced scientifically based reading instruction a decade or more before FCPS.
The fundamental problem with public schools is not financial, but structural.
Public schools typically ignore what parents want in favor of government mandates. Private schools and charter schools must be responsive to parents or risk losing students.
Because public school tuition is paid through taxes and not directly, most parents can’t afford private schools. This frees public schools to pursue ineffective ideas while minimizing the risk that parents will flock to better-run private schools that more closely reflect parents’ values and priorities.
Competition is needed — for academics and to develop particular belief systems.
Many parents prefer classical liberal values of free speech, scientific inquiry, pluralism, and color blindness to FCPS policies, which promote modern, illiberal ideals — called the “successor ideology” by writer Wesley Yang — of identity politics, intersectionality, social justice, and anti-racism. Others may prefer schools focused on religion, atheism or environmentalism.
Government should not pick one set of values over another. Rather, parents should be allowed to choose. Taxpayer dollars should follow students to the school of choice, utilizing school vouchers or educational savings accounts, so there’s no cost (other than taxes) to parents.
This approach reduces conflict over controversial issues — from math instruction to sex education. Competition reduces costs and promotes academic achievement. Fifteen states and Washington, D.C., have done this.
Since FCPS continues spending too much and achieving too little, it seems inevitable that the future of publicly funded education in Frederick County will belong to private schools.
Tom Neumark lives in Point of Rocks and was the founding president of the Frederick Classical Charter School, which U.S. News & World Report ranked as the No. 1 Maryland elementary charter school.
Tom says "Many parents prefer classical liberal values of free speech, scientific inquiry, pluralism, and color blindness" Free speech - like banning books and curricular materials they may disagree with? Scientific inquiry - like the STEM and other courses taught in FCPS? Pluralism - doesn't that mean valuing diversity and everyone's input ( when he then criticizes DEI initiatives ), and colorblindness ( which doesn't exist according to most expert sources). Doesn't really make sense to claim this is what "most parents" want.
Aren’t these “classical values “ exactly what the public schools do.
[thumbup] yep
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Let's look at some statistics a little closer - As of the 2020 - 2021 school year, Frederick Classical Charter School had a 6% SPED population and a 2% EL population. Compare this to the total FCPS numbers of 11% SPED and 7% EL. 16% of the school population qualifies for Free and Reduced Meals compared to 32% of the district population. I have had the privilege of teaching all three of these wonderful populations, which is a rewarding experience but does require more resources. This is not to disparage Frederick Classical - kudos to those parents who have the ability to send their kids their if they want and if they get selected via the lottery process. However, most of the people I know who (this is, of course, anecdotal) were able to send their kids to Frederick Classical had at least one stay at home parent - so attending Frederick Classical was only an option because they were able to provide transportation. And what other implications might this have - a parent who is available to assist their kid with their homework when others can't? Access to enrichment activities that other parents can't afford or accommodate? So there are a ton of variables here. Point is, we are not comparing apples to apples here.
Additionally, Mr. Neumark makes the claim that FCPS is spending too much money. Tell that to the Brunswick community who have been fighting to have their asbestos-ridden, 60 year old high school replaced. Mr. Neumark seems to forget that FCPS is the fastest growing district in the state of Maryland, meaning that it will need to meet the needs of ever changing population quickly - this means replacing older schools, building new schools, hiring more teachers and providing more resources. The author does not seem to comprehend this.
Finally, Mr. Neumark rails against the schools attempt at "diversity, equity, and inclusion," yet is carrying on his own unfounded culture war aimed at LGBTQ CHILDREN. He is spending time, money, and resources to target *maybe* 40 CHILDREN in the county and is contemplating suing the already cash-strapped district. Who is really being irresponsible here?
Essentially, the author is echoing the Education Not Indoctrination/hate slate that ran for BOE in the last election - he claims he is a moderate, but he just happens to be slightly more articulate than these candidates who ran - and lost. The voters overwhelming rejected the ENI rhetoric.
Mike, your close is outstanding. Yes, the same dish, with a fancy name.
Exactly, mikebinkley. If one looks at the State Scorecard, they would see just about all districts failed to meet their goals, mostly due to pandemic issues. Unfortunately, the scorecard has no relative rankings by system. He trashes all of FCPS, and then advocates for "school choice". If all of FCPS is so bad, where would students choose to go? Neumark fails to look at all of the other demographics that you stated very well. With the rankings that I looked up below in US News & World Report, please note the areas where the schools ranked above FCC are located. If all spending per pupil is equal in FCPS, do you think there could be other demographics at work? He is also a little disingenuous with his school’s ranking, claiming it to be #1 in Maryland Charter Elementary Schools. But how does it compare to other FCPS public schools?
• #159 in Maryland Elementary Schools
• #38 in Maryland Middle Schools
• #8 in Frederick County Public Schools Elementary Schools (Middletown Elementary #7, New Market Elementary #4, Urbana Elementary #2, Centerville Elementary #1 )
• #4 in Frederick County Public Schools Middle Schools (Middletown Middle #3, Oakdale Middle #2, Urbana Middle #1)
• #1 in Maryland Charter Elementary Schools
• #4 in Maryland Charter Middle Schools
Anybody can be #1 if you pare down the criteria enough. When Frederick Classical Charter is compared to other schools in Frederick County, there are many better public schools. BTW, schooldigger.com puts FCPS as #4 in the state, behind Howard, Queen Anne, and Wicomico counties
References:
https://reportcard.msde.maryland.gov/Graphs/#/ReportCards/ReportCardSchool/1/E/1/99/XXXX/2022
https://www.usnews.com/education/k12/search?state=MD&district-id=103819&school-type=magnet&school-type=public
https://www.schooldigger.com/go/MD/districtrank.aspx
Well stated Mike. [thumbup][thumbup]
Blurring the lines in favor of charter schools is the agenda - it's a national one, the author's just one of the frontline soldiers in it. Could one only imagine that the improvements public schools could see if similarly aligned people put the time and effort as volunteers, academic advisors or similar in the public school systems, rather than maliciously suck off funding for their own pursuits?
Funny that you base the entire premise on the Covid year stats. A little disingenous, no?
Excellent column. This trend of FCPS spending more for diminishing results has been going on for several decades. Responding to the question about not using 2022-2023 data...it has not yet been released. Also, the quoted performance statistics are consistent with a report two weeks ago by the FCPS Superintendent. FCPS is monopoly and behaves as one. We tax payers need alternatives.
Eek,
Not a monopoly, anyone can choose to send their children to private schools or home school.
You are free to send your kids to a religious school, run by religions that don’t pay taxes, yet are supported by the taxpayers.
They also are immune from many regulations, and seem to be lax about reporting sexual, mental, and physical abuse of students.
I suggest you read the recent report in the Washington Post on the Cox run religious school in Walkersville for comparison.
eak; the FCSO is a monopoly and behaves as one; would you support alternatives?
As a side note; "color blindness" in a society that is NOT colorblind, just ignores reality. That means is it NOT scientific nor appropriate.
It's certainly legitimate to list outcomes from our public schools, and that's why FCPS keeps careful track of progress in various grades -- in order to understand and address deficiencies. However, the author neglects to list any outcomes for the private schools -- including the charter school he is associated with -- he claims are the solution to these deficiencies. He also extols the virtues of "competition" without providing any data or examples where competition alone has somehow solved the problems he perceives. Some parents choose private schools or charter schools for their children; far more choose public schools.
I guess the question is, Tom; why haven't you run for the Board?
Are any of the charter schools a majority minority?
Yes, Frederick Classical has more African-American, Hispanic, and 2+ racially identified kids. https://reportcard.msde.maryland.gov/Graphs/#/Demographics/Enrollment/3/17/13/10/1301
Come back when you have data that is NOT from 2020-2021, mmmkay.
That's the most recent data that is available at the Maryland State Report Card.
And it's an outlier, as you well know.
What school district didn’t have declining scores that year or in the subsequent years? It takes time to recover from a pandemic - FCPS is performing just as well as any other district. Yet, Mr. Neumark is cherry picking data to paint a partial picture.
Exactly. Just about every school system lost some academic ground due to the pandemic. While he sings high praises for his vaunted Frederick Classical Charter School, there are a bunch of public schools in Frederick County that perform better, and have lower per-pupil costs than FCC (ranked #111 in MD, $13,689). For example, Kemptown Elementary (#107, $13,120), New Market Elementary (#106, $12,034), Oakdale Elementary (#97, $10,952), Sugarloaf Elementary (#67, $11,777), Urbana Elementary (#38, $12,274)
https://www.schooldigger.com/go/MD/schoolrank.aspx
Really tired of the constant anti-education rants from this writer. Time for his columns to stop. He has absolutely nothing useful to offer.
So says he whose own children have never attended a public school in FC (have attended private Catholic schools) and instead has campaigned for more charter schools.
Here we go again. TN who exaggerates certain items and minimizes others. Wenjoy will the FNP stop giving a forum who doesn't believe that any way is correct except his own. If he really cared he would offer solutions on how to address the problems brought on by the pandemic. Don't point fingers, give possible thingredients to do.
The solutions I offered in this article included more charter schools (which outperform the regular public schools), more private school vouchers, more scientifically based reading instruction, and more focus on things that directly improve academics instead of well-intended but less effective items like "social emotional learning"
Tom; are any of these charter school majority minority? Can you be more granular with "success"? In other words, did the individual kids improve or did high-performing kids move to charter schools?
TN when your religion affiliated schools start paying taxes, and stop indoctrinating kids, you can ask for handouts.
