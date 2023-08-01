If I were running for Frederick County Board of Education, I’d be worried for two reasons: our students’ dismal academic results and the irresponsible financial performance our leadership has demonstrated.

According to the Maryland State Report Card, if each grade level tested in both math and science, there is not one in which most Frederick County students are proficient. English rates of nonproficiency in most grade levels are just slightly less than half.

Tags

(29) comments

Hayduke2

Tom says "Many parents prefer classical liberal values of free speech, scientific inquiry, pluralism, and color blindness" Free speech - like banning books and curricular materials they may disagree with? Scientific inquiry - like the STEM and other courses taught in FCPS? Pluralism - doesn't that mean valuing diversity and everyone's input ( when he then criticizes DEI initiatives ), and colorblindness ( which doesn't exist according to most expert sources). Doesn't really make sense to claim this is what "most parents" want.

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

Aren’t these “classical values “ exactly what the public schools do.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

[thumbup] yep

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
mikebinkley2022

Let's look at some statistics a little closer - As of the 2020 - 2021 school year, Frederick Classical Charter School had a 6% SPED population and a 2% EL population. Compare this to the total FCPS numbers of 11% SPED and 7% EL. 16% of the school population qualifies for Free and Reduced Meals compared to 32% of the district population. I have had the privilege of teaching all three of these wonderful populations, which is a rewarding experience but does require more resources. This is not to disparage Frederick Classical - kudos to those parents who have the ability to send their kids their if they want and if they get selected via the lottery process. However, most of the people I know who (this is, of course, anecdotal) were able to send their kids to Frederick Classical had at least one stay at home parent - so attending Frederick Classical was only an option because they were able to provide transportation. And what other implications might this have - a parent who is available to assist their kid with their homework when others can't? Access to enrichment activities that other parents can't afford or accommodate? So there are a ton of variables here. Point is, we are not comparing apples to apples here.

Additionally, Mr. Neumark makes the claim that FCPS is spending too much money. Tell that to the Brunswick community who have been fighting to have their asbestos-ridden, 60 year old high school replaced. Mr. Neumark seems to forget that FCPS is the fastest growing district in the state of Maryland, meaning that it will need to meet the needs of ever changing population quickly - this means replacing older schools, building new schools, hiring more teachers and providing more resources. The author does not seem to comprehend this.

Finally, Mr. Neumark rails against the schools attempt at "diversity, equity, and inclusion," yet is carrying on his own unfounded culture war aimed at LGBTQ CHILDREN. He is spending time, money, and resources to target *maybe* 40 CHILDREN in the county and is contemplating suing the already cash-strapped district. Who is really being irresponsible here?

Essentially, the author is echoing the Education Not Indoctrination/hate slate that ran for BOE in the last election - he claims he is a moderate, but he just happens to be slightly more articulate than these candidates who ran - and lost. The voters overwhelming rejected the ENI rhetoric.

Report Add Reply
Piedmontgardener

Mike, your close is outstanding. Yes, the same dish, with a fancy name.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Exactly, mikebinkley. If one looks at the State Scorecard, they would see just about all districts failed to meet their goals, mostly due to pandemic issues. Unfortunately, the scorecard has no relative rankings by system. He trashes all of FCPS, and then advocates for "school choice". If all of FCPS is so bad, where would students choose to go? Neumark fails to look at all of the other demographics that you stated very well. With the rankings that I looked up below in US News & World Report, please note the areas where the schools ranked above FCC are located. If all spending per pupil is equal in FCPS, do you think there could be other demographics at work? He is also a little disingenuous with his school’s ranking, claiming it to be #1 in Maryland Charter Elementary Schools. But how does it compare to other FCPS public schools?

• #159 in Maryland Elementary Schools

• #38 in Maryland Middle Schools

• #8 in Frederick County Public Schools Elementary Schools (Middletown Elementary #7, New Market Elementary #4, Urbana Elementary #2, Centerville Elementary #1 )

• #4 in Frederick County Public Schools Middle Schools (Middletown Middle #3, Oakdale Middle #2, Urbana Middle #1)

• #1 in Maryland Charter Elementary Schools

• #4 in Maryland Charter Middle Schools

Anybody can be #1 if you pare down the criteria enough. When Frederick Classical Charter is compared to other schools in Frederick County, there are many better public schools. BTW, schooldigger.com puts FCPS as #4 in the state, behind Howard, Queen Anne, and Wicomico counties

References:

https://reportcard.msde.maryland.gov/Graphs/#/ReportCards/ReportCardSchool/1/E/1/99/XXXX/2022

https://www.usnews.com/education/k12/search?state=MD&district-id=103819&school-type=magnet&school-type=public

https://www.schooldigger.com/go/MD/districtrank.aspx

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

Well stated Mike. [thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Piedmontgardener

Blurring the lines in favor of charter schools is the agenda - it's a national one, the author's just one of the frontline soldiers in it. Could one only imagine that the improvements public schools could see if similarly aligned people put the time and effort as volunteers, academic advisors or similar in the public school systems, rather than maliciously suck off funding for their own pursuits?

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

Funny that you base the entire premise on the Covid year stats. A little disingenous, no?

Report Add Reply
eak1969123

Excellent column. This trend of FCPS spending more for diminishing results has been going on for several decades. Responding to the question about not using 2022-2023 data...it has not yet been released. Also, the quoted performance statistics are consistent with a report two weeks ago by the FCPS Superintendent. FCPS is monopoly and behaves as one. We tax payers need alternatives.

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Eek,

Not a monopoly, anyone can choose to send their children to private schools or home school.

You are free to send your kids to a religious school, run by religions that don’t pay taxes, yet are supported by the taxpayers.

They also are immune from many regulations, and seem to be lax about reporting sexual, mental, and physical abuse of students.

I suggest you read the recent report in the Washington Post on the Cox run religious school in Walkersville for comparison.

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

eak; the FCSO is a monopoly and behaves as one; would you support alternatives?

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

As a side note; "color blindness" in a society that is NOT colorblind, just ignores reality. That means is it NOT scientific nor appropriate.

Report Add Reply
Don DeArmon

It's certainly legitimate to list outcomes from our public schools, and that's why FCPS keeps careful track of progress in various grades -- in order to understand and address deficiencies. However, the author neglects to list any outcomes for the private schools -- including the charter school he is associated with -- he claims are the solution to these deficiencies. He also extols the virtues of "competition" without providing any data or examples where competition alone has somehow solved the problems he perceives. Some parents choose private schools or charter schools for their children; far more choose public schools.

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

I guess the question is, Tom; why haven't you run for the Board?

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

Are any of the charter schools a majority minority?

Report Add Reply
tneumark2000

Yes, Frederick Classical has more African-American, Hispanic, and 2+ racially identified kids. https://reportcard.msde.maryland.gov/Graphs/#/Demographics/Enrollment/3/17/13/10/1301

Report Add Reply
mikebinkley2022

Come back when you have data that is NOT from 2020-2021, mmmkay.

Report Add Reply
tneumark2000

That's the most recent data that is available at the Maryland State Report Card.

Report Add Reply
Piedmontgardener

And it's an outlier, as you well know.

Report Add Reply
mikebinkley2022

What school district didn’t have declining scores that year or in the subsequent years? It takes time to recover from a pandemic - FCPS is performing just as well as any other district. Yet, Mr. Neumark is cherry picking data to paint a partial picture.

Report
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Exactly. Just about every school system lost some academic ground due to the pandemic. While he sings high praises for his vaunted Frederick Classical Charter School, there are a bunch of public schools in Frederick County that perform better, and have lower per-pupil costs than FCC (ranked #111 in MD, $13,689). For example, Kemptown Elementary (#107, $13,120), New Market Elementary (#106, $12,034), Oakdale Elementary (#97, $10,952), Sugarloaf Elementary (#67, $11,777), Urbana Elementary (#38, $12,274)

https://www.schooldigger.com/go/MD/schoolrank.aspx

Report
FrederickFan

Really tired of the constant anti-education rants from this writer. Time for his columns to stop. He has absolutely nothing useful to offer.

Report Add Reply
md1980

So says he whose own children have never attended a public school in FC (have attended private Catholic schools) and instead has campaigned for more charter schools.

Report Add Reply
fjulia

Here we go again. TN who exaggerates certain items and minimizes others. Wenjoy will the FNP stop giving a forum who doesn't believe that any way is correct except his own. If he really cared he would offer solutions on how to address the problems brought on by the pandemic. Don't point fingers, give possible thingredients to do.

Report Add Reply
tneumark2000

The solutions I offered in this article included more charter schools (which outperform the regular public schools), more private school vouchers, more scientifically based reading instruction, and more focus on things that directly improve academics instead of well-intended but less effective items like "social emotional learning"

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

Tom; are any of these charter school majority minority? Can you be more granular with "success"? In other words, did the individual kids improve or did high-performing kids move to charter schools?

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

TN when your religion affiliated schools start paying taxes, and stop indoctrinating kids, you can ask for handouts.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription