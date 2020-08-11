Even in less eventful times, there are plenty of things to worry about; the kind of things that legitimately keep me awake at night, and which if I were the boss of the world, I’d simply make go away.
Sadly, I don’t have that kind of superpower. So instead, like the rest of us, I seek ways to take my mind off the really scary stuff happening these days. A handful of carefully selected reality TV shows sometimes do the trick. They’re generally mindless escapist fun, with each episode serving up a mini-mystery that’s guaranteed to have a happy ending by the time the credits roll.
But leave it to me to find a dark side to what should be a pleasant diversion.
I can’t help but project myself and my life into some of the programs that snag me. I begin to fret about how I’d fare under the scrutiny of the experts turned celebrities. How heartily would Chef Ramsey chortle once he peeked at my woefully bland spice rack and meal plans? Would my mother’s 1930s Mickey Mouse watch mean any less to me if the Pawn Stars declared it a well-executed knock-off? How would I handle it if Queer Eye’s Tan France got a load of my wardrobe and put out an SOS to the rest of the Fab 5 to come and help him make me over?
Frightening as those prospects may be, they’re small potatoes compared to the ego-crushing I’d suffer if my greatest reality TV nightmare came true. It’s the one where HGTV house hunters show up at my front door with well-coached young buyers hellbent on shredding my outdated but oh, so comfortable furnishings and decor.
I can see them now, a couple of twenty-somethings with more money than I dreamt of having at their age. They’d delight in sneering at the multi-colored laminate kitchen countertop I’ve staunchly defended for well over a decade. There’d undoubtedly be “get out the sunglasses” snipes at the bright yellow walls and lively blue trim our son picked out for his bedroom when he was 10 years old. Next would come superior smirks at the aqua shag carpet his then 13-year-old sister excitedly chose, and which almost immediately acquired a most suspicious and stain remover-resistant spot.
Why bother focusing on the tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of value-enhancing improvements inside and out, when there’s so much to be jeered at in the eclectic wall decor and tchotchke that reflect five generations of living and gathering?
I let my mind run wild in this land of improbability. It’s an innocuous chance for my worry addiction to burn off some energy. After the third or fourth episode, I give myself a good shake and remember we live surrounded by real-life fears, any one of which would be challenging enough, but that have tumbled down on us en masse in this most historic year.
A killer pandemic, civil strife, economic and political uncertainty.
With the current state of the world, I can readily forgive myself for preferring to visit a make-believe place where the scariest thing is snarky comments on out of vogue paint colors, obsolete kitchen appliances and my “old lady” window treatments.
Susan Writer and her HGTV nightmares reside in Woodsboro. Contact her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com or visit her at Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.