Congratulations for reading this far! Who wishes that Thanksgiving came one week earlier so that Christmas could encompass an extra week of stress? Sorry — rather an extra week of preparation and enjoyment. I need another week before Christmas to slow down and enjoy listening to Wham’s “Last Christmas” and that Mariah Carey tune (whatever it’s called) 18 times each day. And Paul McCartney’s worst song ever (you know which one).
Moving along, I suppose it would be proper to write about that for which I am thankful during this coming holiday season. I’ll do what I can in the most curmudgeonly way that I can. I am aware that I’ve so much to be thankful for. I’m thankful that our new puppy’s teeth aren’t any sharper than they currently are (“jaws of death”) and that my wife is skillful at repairing ripped clothing. Also, the makers of bandages and antibiotic ointments have my eternal thanks. I am thankful that Frederick has three Wawa stores, all in proximity to my dentist. I sometimes wonder if there is a correlation of dentist visits with Wawa visit frequency? Ha! Certainly not (love your donuts, by the way).
I am fortunate to have great, smart children and their wonderful significant others. I’m still healthy and able to exercise all day on a bicycle with friends and eat pizza with reckless abandon after. (Editor: If I expire soon after publishing, please remove this column from the archives ASAP.) I’m happy to be living on a horse farm with dogs (and no squirrels), cats, birds and lots of space to breathe and look at the stars on clear nights. I’m married to a wonderful woman who is nearly perfect in every way, and I’m thankful to her for writing this sentence. I have reached the age of nearly 65 years with the help of modern medicine, without which I’d have been worm food by my 70th birthday.
On the other hand, I wish I could be thankful for a peaceful world with no wars, no gun massacres, no hate, no intolerance of those who are different than what has in the past been (mistakenly) considered “normal.” With the exception of computers, the world is not binary. I would be thankful if we all respected others’ views and informed opinions, and if the scientific method were understood better by a public that reveals an appalling and increasing lack of awareness of the environment around us. I wish that there were fewer lights outshining the stars and planets in the night sky so that our young people could look up with wonder and amazement at the beauty that unfolds above us between sunset and sunrise and dream not of what is but what can be. I’d be more thankful if religion kept its fingers out of government and vice-versa.
I am thankful that I live in a country where I can safely criticize the government, though I’m more concerned about its citizens’ violent tendencies in response to others’ opinions than the government’s.
My reader should be thankful that this column contains no grammar rants — that alone is worth the price of admission.
This planet provides for a few who have much too much; we’ve too many who have much too little. I’m thankful that I have no wish to be rich. I have “enough.”
I give thanks that Donald Trump is not the current occupant of the White House. I’ve learned to enjoy watching the news without the constant stress, drama, lies, rants and insanity that he distributed daily. However, if he were interested in relocating Thanksgiving one week earlier, I’m listening.
William Smith writes from the horse farm in Mount Airy. He wants Wawa gift cards for the holidays. Saying “happy holidays” is fine with him.
