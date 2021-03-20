A part-time job playing records on WFMD brought me to Frederick in September 1979. Within a few years, I had done stints as a full-time announcer, engineer’s assistant and news reporter before becoming program director. We were encouraged to be involved in the community, and that is how I first engaged with the Tourism Council of Frederick County.
Attending tourism marketing committee meetings in the 1980s, I learned that visitor spending in Frederick County was in the $80 million range each year. Reaching $100 million of annual spending by visitors seemed like an aspirational goal. It is very rewarding today to see more than $426 million spent each year by visitors thanks to increased marketing efforts that resulted from the hotel tax supported by our county and state elected officials.
At some point, I realized that I was more likely to want to remain in the Frederick area than to remain in radio, which often means bouncing around the country. My time as a news reporter turned out to be a great crash course in many aspects of Frederick County, which became a valuable foundation for my career as tourism director after the Tourism Council hired me in 1997.
Covering countless hours of municipal and county meetings, planning department presentations, fire company, nonprofit and association banquets, news stories and special events from one end of the county to the other back then was like Leadership Frederick County on steroids. Likewise, as program director for WFMD and later Key103, I was involved with planning many events and volunteering on committees including the first In The Street, Frederick’s Fourth, Festival of the Arts and holiday events. It is wonderful to see those and many other events still thriving decades later, often organized by people who were not even born when the events began.
From the Great Frederick Fair to Brunswick Railroad Days to Catoctin Colorfest, Frederick County is blessed with enthusiastic volunteers who make these things happen. I knew from my days as a disc jockey, reading community news announcements typed on 3” x 5” index cards (we’d pull one from the front of the box, at :15 and :45 past each hour, read it and file it in the back of the box), that Frederick County had a lot of special events. It was not until traveling to meetings around the state as tourism director that I realized just how many more there are here, compared to other places.
A few other recollections from my time as a reporter in the early ‘80s: I remember seeing the plans for Carroll Creek Park displayed in the old City Hall, now Brewer’s Alley. Construction of the flood control conduits had not even started yet, and the envisioned park above seemed too far in the future to imagine that I’d ever get to see it. What a treat it has been to see the park in place, to see all of the abutting private investment that it has spurred through the city’s economic development efforts, to see the activity programmed by folks like the Downtown Frederick Partnership, and to see grassroots efforts such as Shared Vision’s Community Bridge Mural, the Color On The Creek water lilies, the Sailing Through the Winter Solstice lighted boats, the Carroll Creek Rotary’s kinetic sculptures and the Frederick Art Club’s pending Claire McCardell sculpture.
I also covered the 1981 dedication of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg. In recent years, as tourism director, whenever I would bring a familiarization tour group to the memorial, it has been incredibly impactful to view the bronze plaques added annually over the ensuing 40 years listing all of those firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty in that time.
I remember first visiting the C&O Canal National Historical Park in the early ‘80s, seeing the Monocacy Aqueduct held together with wood and steel braces following flood damage. The canal’s other aqueduct in Frederick County, the Catoctin Aqueduct, lay mostly collapsed. There weren’t plans to repair either at the time. As tourism director years later, I had the pleasure of watching the ribbon cuttings marking the complete restoration of both historic structures. In each case, the private sector partnered with the National Park Service to make it happen.
What has really impressed me during my 23 years as tourism director is the spirit of collaboration within this community. For example, when I started in this role, we had three wineries in the county. Today, we have dozens of local wineries, breweries and distilleries. I love how they cross promote. This collaboration is true of other agritourism enterprises, shops, restaurants, historic sites and attractions. It is also true among the many organizations with which we regularly partner, starting with the Chamber of Commerce which incubated the Tourism Council in 1976. I’ve been blessed to have dozens of supportive board members over the years, and to work with very talented staff members dedicated to sharing their passion for our county.
It has been wonderful to work in a community where so many people see the big picture. As life returns to normal after the pandemic, I believe there are great days ahead for tourism in Frederick County.
I moved to Frederick in the fall of 1979 to work at WFMD radio. After 18 years at WFMD/WFRE and later Key103, mostly as program director, I was hired as executive director of the Tourism Council of Frederick County, known these days as Visit Frederick. I am retiring this spring once my successor is in place. My wife Katie and I live in a 230-year-old log and stone farmhouse that we’ve restored. I’m looking forward to more time for woodworking and to doing more travel.
Congratulations to John on his retirement, and thanks for his wonderful work for all of Frederick County and its citizens.
