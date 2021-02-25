Some of my favorite sections of the Frederick News-Post are the “Today in History” and “Yesterday, Items from the files of the Frederick News-Post.” As I can now relate to many of the articles cited in the “50 Years Ago” and “20 Years Ago” columns, the Feb. 18 “50 Years Ago” brought back vivid and somewhat humorous memories fighting the fire at the Red Horse Steak House on Feb. 18, 1971.
As an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter, I spent many nights hanging out at the United Fire Company. The evening of Feb. 18, 1971, was uneventful until the United ambulance was dispatched for an “emergency transport” at the Red Horse Steak House. The dispatch in those days did not specify if the incident was for “an injured person” or a “sick person” or a “cardiac patient” as the dispatch information is provided today, an emergency ambulance call was simply an “emergency transport.” I knew where the Red Horse was located, but I had only driven by the restaurant and had never been inside.
As the ambulance arrived on the scene, the anxious voice of ambulance driver Charles “Mutt” Deater pierced the radio silence, “(Ambulance) 39 to Frederick, you’d better get some fire trucks out here! This building is on fire!” And with those words, we jumped on to Engine 31, the then brand-new 1971 CF Model Mack fire engine, and raced out West Patrick Street to the Red Horse.
Upon arrival, smoke was pouring out the front doors. We pulled two 1½ “attack” lines and made entry into the structure. As I crawled forward following another firefighter into the dining area, I was suddenly struck in the head and almost knocked out by what felt like a sheet of hard plywood. I was later advised that some firefighters without any protective equipment arrived ahead of the engine and had run into the dining area to make sure all patrons were evacuated. As these first arriving firefighters were rapidly becoming overcome with the smoke, they struggled through the tables and chairs to make their way toward the exit. In a panic to get out, they forcefully pushed the saloon style swinging doors to get out of the room, striking me directly on my helmet.
After regaining my senses, I realized it was the swinging door that struck me in the head. I then had to push the same swinging door the opposite direction to gain access to the dining area. With heavy smoke and fire visible above and in front of us, the nozzleman in front of me cracked open our hose line directly into the heart of the fire that was located to our left. As the water flowed from the hose, a sudden spray of water splashed back over us.
“What the #?$?@%%!!” yelled my partner as he shook his head in confusion wondering why he and I were suddenly soaked. We creeped a bit more toward the seat of the fire, realizing we felt no additional heat and discovered the fire we were “fighting” was actually behind the glass separating the kitchen grill area from the dining area. The sudden spray of water that soaked us was the water from our hose blast bouncing back over us off the glass! We were surprised, shocked and a bit embarrassed. As other crews gained entry directly into the grill area to extinguish the heart of the blaze, my partner and I trained our hose line above our heads to extinguish the fire that was working its way along the vent on the ceiling. The Red Horse fully recovered from the fire but did suffer a second serious fire later in the 1970s.
The Red Horse became one of my favorite restaurants and entertainment venues. A few years later, after working a 3-11 shift as a Central Alarm dispatcher, I would frequent the Golden Horseshoe Lounge located in the basement of the Red Horse. With fellow firefighters Charlie Abrecht, Larry Knott and Tom Chase working the bar, and firefighter Keith Brown as the “doorman,” the Golden Horseshoe became popular with young firefighters and police officers as a place of refuge and relaxation.
My future wife was attending Hood College and was introduced to me at the Golden Horseshoe by her college best friend Debbie Daugherty. I guess, at some point, my wife Kathy forgave Debbie as she is still one of our closest friends. Damion and the Classics, Jokers Wild and most of the other local favorite bands would provide music for dancing on the colorful elevated plastic dance floor in the “horseshoe.”
Though the Golden Horseshoe has long since vanished from the basement of the Red Horse, Ken and Roy Bromfield have continued the tradition of dining excellence started over 50 years ago by Mr. Bill Jeffries. I have celebrated many family occasions and birthdays at the Red Horse. The prime rib is still the best around. And every time I am in the dining room, I silently chuckle when I look through the glass into the grill area and remember the waterfall that bounced back.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is in his 52nd year as an active volunteer firefighter in Frederick County and was glad he was at the Golden Horseshoe to meet his future wife. Chip and Kathy will be celebrating 45 years of marriage later this year.
(1) comment
Great story. Thanks for sharing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.