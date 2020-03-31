I’ve had a lot more time on my hands lately. Those who know me know that I love to stay busy, and that I am always going to something. This has been quite an adjustment, just like it has been for many of you.
But at least I have been able to enjoy a modified playlist to get through the pandemic. Think of the song “Come On Eileen,” but instead COVID-19 or “My Corona” to the likes of “My Sharona” by The Knack. And yes, REM has popped into my head once or twice.
But in all seriousness, I have tried to occupy my additional down time with various activities while supporting as many local businesses and organizations at the same time. Of course, I am doing all of this while adhering to the CDC guidelines and practicing social distancing. I encourage you to do the same.
First and foremost, my wife Cindy and I have always enjoy partaking in our local dining scene. We are trying to still do this by ordering take-out from some of our favorite restaurants that are remaining open during this time. It is essential they are able to survive economically so we can continue to enjoy them in the future.
Did you know that you can also enjoy a number of magazines and books for free through Frederick County Public Libraries? Most folks think our libraries are brick-and-mortar structures full of books. But they provide many other services and support than that. So now is a great time to get a library card if you don’t have one already, just visit their website.
This very newspaper has created a platform to showcase local musicians whose gigs have basically just dried up. Via the FNP’s Facebook page, you can check out performances by Katie Powderly as well as others in the future. Or, something we did last weekend: take in John Widmann’s carillon concert, from a distance, at Baker Park. He is playing every Sunday from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
You can support other artists during these turbulent times as well. For example, the Maryland Ensemble Theatre is offering access to some of the theater company’s original content online for a small fee. They have created over 50 original pieces since 1997. Buy a piece of work from a visual artist that will brighten your day.
Don’t forget about our local farms. Since we all have to eat, consider buying your meats, vegetables, breads, dairy and other items through our local farms. Many of them can’t close down, even if they had the luxury to do so. We all need a break from this. So, one idea is treat yourself by heading down to Rocky Point Creamery and enjoying some ice cream through their drive-thru.
An occasional libation can also help take the edge off if you are stressful. Now is the time to buy products from a local brewery, winery or distillery. I love how distilleries all over, including McClintock Distillery, have stepped up to the plate to make hand sanitizer for those that need it. Return the favor and support them as well.
And finally, enjoy a staycation. As long as you are adhering to federal, state and local guidelines, get outside. Take a walk or hike in one of our national, state or local parks. Check out our county’s various covered bridges. Or check out Frederick’s Public Art Trail (a map can be found on Visit Frederick’s website). One of the newest additions that I love is local artist Erin Aylor’s Three Little Birds piece along Carroll Creek Linear Park.
There are lots of other ways that you can stay sane in the membrane. Crystal Schelle offered 19 suggestions in 72 Hours last week and Marlene Young, president of the Delaplaine Foundation, offered wonderful advice on how we can be philanthropic and make a difference for those in need in our community.
Before I wrap up, I hope you have been able to get the song (s) out of your head that I mentioned at the beginning of my column. Unless you are like me, then you will be singing or humming it all day. I know I won’t be able to hear them on the radio again without thinking back on this moment in our life.
Shuan Butcher, from Frederick, is a writer. nonprofit professional, amateur photographer, wannabe background actor, event planner and avid traveler.
