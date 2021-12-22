My spirits were waning. Like everyone else, I was hopeful that the pandemic was behind us. Yet each day there were, and continue to be, more concerns about new variants, spikes and surges, not only in Frederick County, but in Maryland and around the country.
The cardio rehab program my doctor recommended I do three times a week for 36 weeks closed after my tenth visit because the nurses overseeing the program were desperately needed elsewhere due to the new surge in COVID hospitalizations.
My choice to get vaccinated and boosted should have freed me up, but instead the choice of many others not to get vaccinated kept me in. It didn’t seem fair.
I had let all things Christmas slide. My holiday baking was stalled and my Christmas decorating was sadly incomplete. I was putting off Christmas shopping every day, and couldn’t be bothered with holiday meal planning. In addition, for the first time, I failed to send out Christmas cards.
The continuing pandemic wasn’t the only thing affecting my spirits. Deadly tornadoes had occurred in Kentucky and elsewhere, extreme weather was displacing thousands across our country and others, and another school shooting took the lives of four students in Michigan. The only thing being done in Washington with regard to these issues was — as always — talk, talk, talk. For me, all of it was taking the “merry” out of “Merry Christmas.”
The thing that saved me, that brought me out of my apathy, was not only unexpected, but was something that was there in plain sight all along. Fortunately, I believe strongly in “better late than never,” so I was receptive to it.
It wasn’t a shy angel named Clarence or the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. It was something I had seen on several evenings over the past month or so. On this one particular evening though, I saw it in a different light, one that may have been aided by the time of the evening or the moon and stars. Who knows?
Coming from our home in the mountains, we headed through the small town of Emmitsburg from the west end of Main Street. That particular night it felt like we were driving through a holiday wonderland. The town dazzled with white, light-up snowflakes on nearly every lamppost on both sides of the street. On the square were larger, yellow light-up snowflakes on the four corners, with the smaller white snowflakes continuing on the other side of the square. Adding to that were decorated houses along the way, their Christmas lights contributing to the beauty.
For some reason, it seemed more beautiful and magical than ever before, as if we were traveling through an elaborate Christmas scene staged to put happiness in the hearts of all who passed.
The few minutes it took us to pass through town, on our way to I don’t remember where, was long enough to give me a sense of perfect peace. And as I basked in the warmth of it for just those few minutes, I realized that peace was all you could hope for in this crazy world, all that you could wish for others, all that you could hope for between countries, between political parties, between people and among families.
Peace. I became suddenly aware that those several minutes of perfect peace enabled me to find the “merry” in Christmas again.
As we drove out of town, I noticed that the ground work being done for the construction of the new Rutter’s even looked beautiful.
When you can’t see things clearly because so much negativity blocks your view, settling for a peaceful moment is not the worse thing you can do. It helps you find your core, to be grateful for what you do have, to feel compassion for others, and maybe it even helps you to create a peace of sorts with the people with whom you disagree. No matter how you look at it, that’s not a bad thing.
When I started writing this column, there were only 12 days left until Christmas, but I refused to panic. The day after that mood-changing drive through Emmitsburg, I did some online shopping, bought and sent out several special Christmas cards and a donation, baked six dozen cookies for delivery here and there, and put up the Christmas tree, including the nativity scene. Thanks, Emmitsburg.
Peace.
Patricia Weller writes from Emmitsburg where she is calmly thinking peaceful thoughts and wishes all a Merry Christmas and peace in the new year. Weller can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
