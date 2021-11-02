Consider this twist on a familiar refrain: Act globally, think locally. Now see how physicians and scientists from Frederick and local counties have made this maxim true in their rapid and effective responses to the pandemic.
Let me tell you how.
I work at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, a federally funded research and development center in north Frederick. With our government partners — including the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — we combat deadly diseases like cancer, HIV/AIDS and alarming outbreaks like Ebola and COVID-19. We are called on to rapidly respond to urgent health challenges.
We are not a household name. Yet, we could be your next-door neighbor. Our staff of 2,400 largely resides in Frederick and nearby counties. It may come as a surprise to some, but we have been part of the Frederick community for 50 years.
In 1971, President Nixon visited Fort Detrick to announce a historic decision. He converted what was then 70 acres of biowarfare facilities to a peaceful purpose. They became part of NCI’s government-owned, contractor-operated facility now known as the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research.
We act when the public’s health needs demand decisive response and when others cannot effectively fill the breach. Here are some ways that Frederick National Laboratory has served the public’s interest.
- We enabled the first test to secure the safety of the American blood supply from HIV/AIDS contamination, halting viral spread and saving lives.
- We responded to the frightening Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014 and in militarily unstable regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. With NIAID, the World Health Organization, the Ministry of Health and others, we conducted a four-arm randomized trial to test drugs against Ebola. Two of them markedly improved survival from this infection, as reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2019. One was even manufactured at the Frederick National Laboratory. Both were approved by the FDA and are now life-saving answers to this lethal scourge.
Another case study is how we are responding to the global coronavirus pandemic. Like any first responder, we ran toward the outbreak to help bring it under control. Our team continues to work closely with NCI, NIAID and many other partners.
When COVID-19 first spread from China to Japan and South Korea, some of our staff volunteered to travel to these hotspots. They set up the first randomized international clinical trials to find viral remedies even before any vaccines were in hand. Remdesivir was the first drug tested in hospitalized and gravely-ill COVID-19 victims.
At breakneck speed, we activated 60 clinical sites and enrolled more than 1,000 COVID-19 sufferers in the study in just over two months. The study showed that Remdesivir improved patient outcomes. Dr. Anthony Fauci announced this good news at the White House. The trial led to FDA approval of Remdesivir as the first drug treatment for COVID-19.
In quick succession, other clinical studies facilitated by the Frederick National Laboratory led to additional promising ways to control COVID-19, as in the case of monoclonal antibodies. With the NCI, the SeroNet initiative was also launched. This seeks to learn who is immune to COVID-19 after an infection or vaccination. Our scientists work with those at the FDA to qualify serologic tests for COVID-19.
The benefits of these practice-changing insights are shared promptly with those in Frederick and beyond. If a future threat to the public’s health arises, we stand ready to help — much as firefighters are stationed with a net to break the fall of someone who jumps from a burning building. That’s why each of us is invested in the work of the Frederick National Laboratory.
We act locally through high-tech and fulfilling jobs that pay well. We are also good neighbors. One expression of this is our Power of Community program. This is a wellspring for community service and support of local charities.
Ask someone who works at Frederick National Laboratory about what they do. They might say, “We act globally and locally.” That’s because we know whom we serve and where we call home.
Dr. Ethan Dmitrovsky is director of the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research and president of Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc.
(1) comment
Thank you, and your colleagues, Dr. Dmitrovsky for the fantastic work you do.
