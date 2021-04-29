Birds are fascinating creatures. For years, we’ve had two bird feeders in our yard. My favorite bird is the blue jay. No other bird’s plumage is quite as appealing to me, and its sassy attitude only makes it that much more intriguing.
Tens of millions of people enjoyed watching our dinosaur descendants before COVID-19. Now, the hobby has expanded to millions more. Bird-watcher groups on social media have exploded, and stores that sell bird feeders and seed struggle to keep up with the demand. Many writers attribute this new interest, not only to boredom but also because we envy the bird’s freedom. Life went on for our feathered friends while ours came to a temporary, though necessary, halt.
In the past year, we expanded our bird feeders from two to seven. Outside our window, we’ve been lucky enough to see downy woodpeckers, robins, house finches, goldfinches, grackles, hawks, chickadees, cardinals, white-throated sparrows and blue jays. I am not too embarrassed to admit that I’ve spent quite a bit of time trying to get a good photograph of a blue jay. So far, they’ve eluded me.
Many of our excursions over the past year focused on birding. In our neighborhood and surrounding parks, we’ve seen at least four species of heron, turkey vultures, ducks, woodpeckers, red-winged blackbirds and bluebirds. We rented a lake house in New Hampshire last summer and saw an American eagle and pileated woodpeckers — and on the mammal side, a black bear.
Lots of articles about bird-watching include references to finding your spark bird. A spark bird is that bird that makes you want to sit outside for hours just for a glimpse of it. And while the blue jay will always hold a special place in my heart, if not my camera lens, I see it quite frequently. My new spark bird became an owl.
The last time I saw an owl in the wild, I was around 10 years old. My father was cutting down some wood in Baltimore County, and the chainsaw must have disturbed the bird because right over our heads flew a great horned owl as perturbed as could be. For 38 years, the only place I could get a glimpse of the wise old bird was in a zoo or aviary. Therefore, it became my mission to find an owl in the wild.
My family and I traveled to Cambridge, Maryland, this past March. We visited Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge and the Harriet Tubman visitors center. From the many photographs others posted from the refuge, it looked as though an owl sighting was in our future. Eastern screech owls seemed to thrive in the hollowed-out trees of this area. We spent days seeing osprey, a variety of ducks, a species of grebe, killdeer, numerous American eagles and red-winged black birds but no owls. Not a single one.
About two weeks after we returned from our trip to Cambridge, my son came home to tell us an egret was at one of the drainage ponds in our neighborhood. My husband, daughter and I walked down to see the egret, and as we continued along the path, we came upon a huge sycamore tree with an owl’s nesting box. My husband paused to ask if there was something in it. There was. My daughter laughed as I exclaimed, “It’s really happening!” There was my owl, a beautiful barred owl right in my own neighborhood. My latest spark bird mission was complete. Now, if anyone knows where an indigo bunting is hiding out, let me know.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick.
(0) comments
