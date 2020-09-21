Contrary to conventional belief, the phrase used in the headline above is not explicit in the original Hippocratic Oath. Regardless of its origin, however, anyone who seeks to improve a condition or solve a problem is well advised to heed its message.
Regrettably, a left leaning cadre of loosely aligned, highly agitated and aggressively self-righteous groups and organizations have taken it upon themselves to exact retribution from America for its “original sin” of slavery and slavery’s illegitimate offspring, congenital racism. Theirs is a mixed bag of nebulous nostrums, most of which indeed do harm or, at the least, do no good to their cause.
It seems obvious that the underlying foundation of any effort to eradicate racial inequities and tensions would consist of finding common ground, developing mutual understanding and ultimately achieving unity of purpose among the ill-disposed groups. Yet many of the actions ostensibly taken to help move the country forward racially are, either by design or accident, little more than poking a stick in a hornets’ nest. Given the ambivalent-to-negative reception by much of the public, many of these efforts are in serious need of re-imagining, or abandonment altogether.
The National Football League, in its boundless stupidity and obsessive greed, originally attempted to ban player protests in 2016 in the wake of quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s routine of kneeling during the national anthem to call attention to racial injustice. In week one of the 2020 football season, however, the league implemented a 180 degree change of heart. It jettisoned the admittedly ham-handed ban by presenting two “national” anthems prior to each opening-day game. “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” unofficially, but universally, recognized as the Black national anthem, was performed prior to the “Star Spangled Banner,” formally, but apparently no longer universally, recognized as America’s lone national anthem.
The effort said more about the NFL’s servility than its moral fortitude, but it did serve as a belated, though feckless expression of support for Black players, who comprise 70 percent of the league’s workforce. The law of unintended consequences held sway, however, as some teams remained in the locker room during both anthems. Other teams skipped the Black anthem but took the field for the “other one.” Some players kneeled during the “Star Spangled Banner” as others stood. The confusing displays proved to be a hodgepodge of “otherness” that produced neither clarity nor a sense of heightened racial unity and equity for players or fans.
The NFL’s racial soap opera, like many of the racial justice movements du jour, has within its DNA the ideology of critical race theory (CRT), an insidious form of racial divisiveness posing as racial panacea. Tommy Curry, noted professor of Africana Philosophy and Black Male Studies at the University of Edinburgh, describes CRT as “the view that (America’s) law(s) and legal institutions are inherently racist...” and that racism “is a socially constructed concept used by white people to further their economic and political interests at the expense of people of color.”
Curry goes on to explain that “According to CRT, racial inequality emerges from the social, economic, and legal differences that white people create between ‘races’ to maintain elite white interests.” In recent years corporate America and most notably the federal government have funneled tens of thousands of (mostly white) executives, managers and hourly employees through a multitude of CRT-based seminars where they are indoctrinated in the fundamentals of this Marxist inspired ideology. These fundamentals include the dictate that virtually all white people contribute to racism simply by virtue of their whiteness. Some CRT training participants report being required to acknowledge aloud that, because they are white, they are racist. To claim that basing efforts to achieve racial justice on CRT ideology is anything less than racially divisive is ludicrous. (On September 4, 2020, President Trump directed all federal agencies and departments to immediately discontinue all CRT training).
Not that it was needed, but the explosive racial protests and riots of 2020 have reiterated that racism continues to be a pernicious problem in America. This recognition, however, does not make America a systemically racist country, despite the left’s absolute insistence that America is irrefutably – even incurably – racist. More disturbingly, the left is increasingly belligerent in promoting CRT’s dangerously divisive tenets in its attempts to institutionalize the ideology into the socio-political machinery of the country. Their tactics include harassment, bullying and even violence as displayed over the summer of 2020 in many American cities.
Martin Luther King dreamed of “a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Sadly, his dream remains a work in progress, yet it is impossible to envision its full realization so long as the left continues to foist the racist and divisive ideology of critical race theory on the country.
The Right just keeps ignoring the fact that the FBI names Right-Wing groups the greatest Domestic Terrorist threat in the a Nation. The primary instigators of the “riots” and “destruction” are the Boogaloo Boyz and their Nationwide network of Facebook connected agitators, and the Blue Lives Matter groups, not the BLM Movement. There is plenty of information on this subject available on the Internet. Educate yourselves.
"The social dilemma" documentary on Netflix could educate some on how they are being influenced. Some.
I can't even with this article or the writer. I love how people who have no freakin' clue of how race affects others always want to chime in to try to shoot down people who even try to address it.
The article writer's ability to ignore race while it affects POCs and not him personally is only eclipsed by the partisan lens through which the writer sees the world.
The only thing that makes that abundantly clear is they are fine with the status quo because only when we have the perfect solution, can we attempt to tackle race. Until then, the bleeding must continue.
Something that the writer should remember is that perfect is the enemy of good.
What the writer also quite easily skipped over that the opposition to kneeling was completely driven by the outrage engine of the right who sees equality as oppression.
Nice work. Thank you Mr. Grimes
Clarification: The Trump administration instructed federal agencies to end “racial sensitivity trainings” that address topics like white privilege and critical race theory. Yes racism is a systemic and systematic in this country.
You are welcome to your opinion, one shared by many older white males but telling nonwhites about their struggles (what’s ailing them), in itself is “white privileged”.
Addressing institutional racism, frictions, structures and divisiveness is a “woke” younger generation’s challenge as it replaces your generation’s views of “those people”.
Nebulous nostrums? I googled it, and it doesn't even fit. Unless you are writing in code or for a college entrance essay, why use phrases like that?
Since this columnist has trouble coming to his point without being long-winded and disagreeable, I'll summarize his only point: Some racism is still here, but some people are complaining about it too much for his liking. See how easy that was to say? He didn't have to get into all that nonsense about the left being violent and stupid and having a song he doesn't like. Geesh.
Good summary. Now we need a Cliff Notes
summary of the Bernie-Biden manifesto posted in Bidenz website. It's over 100 pages long. Feel up to it?
[ninja]
Ahh, now we spin, divert or create a strawman argument. Read it for yourself.
3c: a brain is better than google here in respect of figuring out the wokie nostrum of 'systemic racism'. It seems to mean that racism is inherent in the 'system' -- the economic system, the legal system, the political system, education etc. But once you examine each of those spheres it's not at all clear that that's true. Once you say "I don't see the racism in these systems" the wokie cultists shift their ground and say "systemic racism" doesn't mean that, systemic really means a-lot-of-racism or just too-much-racism. Since of course racism is bad any remaining racism is to be deplored and should be ended. So, 3c, it's perfectly accurate to say 'systemic racism' is a nebulous nostrum.
It's interesting that you lump "the left" into this single pot. In reality, only some hold to all the views you espouse to them. This is much the same of those on "the right". They all don't support racism and hate. It's too bad that you can't tell that from the statements and actions from the leaders of that side.
