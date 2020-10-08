Virtual instruction. Digital learning. Whatever you want to call it, but any way you put it, it’s hard. It’s hard for students, for parents, for school support staff and for teachers. This new challenge has been magnified even more for myself as a first-year teacher.
Last year, I went back to school to get my master’s degree and teaching certification. It was something I had always wanted to do, but I fell into a comfy 9-5 job after college, and it took me five years to realize I had made a mistake. Now, after a particularly trying year of becoming a student, I have become a middle school English teacher, and let me just say, what a time to begin.
I’ll start by saying that my students are wonderful! I always wanted to teach sixth grade and I am finally getting to do that. I have had a lot of fun getting to know them and building positive relationships. However, even this can be tricky as students aren’t required to turn on their cameras or respond verbally. (I get it. There is a lot going on at home, and sometimes having them on can be even more distracting). However, I can’t see them, and it’s frustrating. Teaching without the interpersonal interaction is much harder as you can’t pick up on the students’ cues or really see who is understanding the material or directions.
Then we have students who are learning new technology and are relying on a strong Wi-Fi connection. Some have significant background noise or a weak connection preventing them from participating in a meaningful way. Teachers have also become the default IT service during the school day. If a student has a technology issue, I can certainly try to solve the problem, but it holds up the rest of class, and some of the students still can’t unmute to explain the issue. The back and forth on chat takes a while, and when you only see students twice a week, every minute is important for covering the content we are assigned.
In a classroom, I can tell when a student is staring blankly at their computer screen, zoning out during directions or has no idea what is going on. I can walk over and explain, ask questions and help out. Teachers build this teacher radar through practice, and I’m having to build a new one via Zoom. Online, many students are even more reserved and quiet than in person. Especially sixth-grade students who have come from different elementary schools! The wide variety of home lives combined with these challenges can lead to some frustrating days.
We have students who don’t respond. Are they there? Are they logging on and walking away? Who knows. These are certainly unprecedented and uncertain times with some disadvantages. But, despite this, I believe that most teachers are doing the best with what they have and giving as much of themselves as they can to the students who need them the most. In the end, this too shall pass, but right now, instead of a commute, my evening is spent with a nice glass of wine — or on my computer until 10 p.m. Depends on the day.
Rachel is a teacher living in downtown Frederick. Reach her at rachelgammell1@gmail.com.
