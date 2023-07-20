I’m in Alaska working for the summer, per usual.
One of my favorite things to tell visiting tourists is the story of the Alaskan flag, which is dark blue with eight yellow stars. One star represents Polaris (aka the North Star). The other seven form the constellation of the Big Dipper, which is part of the larger constellation Ursa Major, or Great Bear.
Adopted by the Alaska territory in 1927, the flag was conceived by Benny Benson, a 14-year-old orphan who won a contest sponsored by the American Legion.
Benson was awarded $1,000 and an engraved watch for his winning design, which the contest committee selected from about 700 submissions by Alaskan school children ages 12 to 18.
I’m not sure why the Legion put it to teenagers to decide on an official territory symbol, but the flag has endured, through the achievement of statehood in 1959 and into the present day.
In fact, Alaska’s flag is held in high esteem by the North American Vexillological Association, which ranks it fifth best in design quality out of all U.S. state and Canadian province flags.
The history of our 49th state provides an interesting contrast to the current events of my home, Frederick, and its search for a new county flag.
Was a contest the optimal way to find it? Several impassioned letters to the editor, as well as the June 16-17 editorial “Frederick County chose a new flag. Was there a better way?,” explore multiple angles of this issue.
I personally think a contest is more democratic than tasking one particular artist or committee with drafting a new flag. After all, our democratic process of elected officials launching campaigns and getting voted into office is essentially a series of contests.
Furthermore, most office holders do not begin their political careers as seasoned pros. They start as amateurs, who self-fund their campaigns and run because they desire to serve and be the voice of their district.
“May the best man win,” as they say — or in this case, “May the best flag win.”
No one person gets to decide. We the citizen voters of Frederick County are the ones to decide.
The search for gold (a very American, and especially Alaskan, tradition) strikes me as a good metaphor for the professional vs. amateur divide.
There’s no guarantee of a financial payoff for your efforts. Maybe you find gold, maybe you don’t, but in either case, your search was an arduous journey. Your efforts had merit.
Whereas the northeastern United States, and especially the greater D.C. area, has a long history and culture of valuing professional and educational degrees granted by institutes of higher education, Alaska is a land of amateurs.
The individuals who survive and thrive in this fierce northern environment are jacks-of-all-trades who build, jury-rig and repair everything themselves.
The government, corporations, or any sort of authority figure are not beloved establishments up here. Nature — as well as individual autonomy, grit and gumption — are the law of the land.
I would also point out that since Mark DeOcampo is an architect, he is a professional designer by trade. No wonder he was so skilled in coming up with a winning flag design.
Looking toward the future, however — that is one similarity between my two homes.
“Rich history, bright future” is the Frederick County motto, as compared to Alaska’s motto, “North to the Future.” Our children are our future, as they say, and that’s my only guess as to why the American Legion consulted teenagers.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She now divides her time between Maryland and Alaska. She can be reached at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.