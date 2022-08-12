Flying is nothing new to me. I’ve been boarding airplanes since I was 8 or 9 years old. What was different about the four flights I took last month due to a family crisis was that at the advanced age of 62½, rather than glibly following the lead of more frequent fliers, for the first time ever, I was flying all by myself.

The day before the trip, I started gathering the usual stuff — clean, unholey undies and socks, spare shoes, nightie, and a few days’ worth of tops and bottoms. I thought I’d done pretty well organizing my toiletries and pills until about 30 minutes before I had to leave for the airport, at which time my husband wisely double-checked TSA regulations pertaining to carry-ons. I’d known enough to avoid packing liquids over 3.4 oz., but I’d completely forgotten the quart-size clear plastic bag requirement for the containers holding compliant items. Two frantic visits to our sandwich bag collection later, I was at long last properly packed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription