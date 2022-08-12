Flying is nothing new to me. I’ve been boarding airplanes since I was 8 or 9 years old. What was different about the four flights I took last month due to a family crisis was that at the advanced age of 62½, rather than glibly following the lead of more frequent fliers, for the first time ever, I was flying all by myself.
The day before the trip, I started gathering the usual stuff — clean, unholey undies and socks, spare shoes, nightie, and a few days’ worth of tops and bottoms. I thought I’d done pretty well organizing my toiletries and pills until about 30 minutes before I had to leave for the airport, at which time my husband wisely double-checked TSA regulations pertaining to carry-ons. I’d known enough to avoid packing liquids over 3.4 oz., but I’d completely forgotten the quart-size clear plastic bag requirement for the containers holding compliant items. Two frantic visits to our sandwich bag collection later, I was at long last properly packed.
My GPS guided me to BWI’s long-term parking, and once inside the terminal, I printed my boarding passes at one of the check-in kiosks, just like I’d seen others do. Then, it was on to the most dreaded part of the pre-boarding process.
It went well overall at security, except for my forgetting to take my phone out of one of my many cargo pants pockets when I put everything else on the X-ray conveyor belt. I had a mild scolding by one of the officers when I stepped immediately out of the body scanner and reached for my cell rather than waiting for it to roll to the end of the belt.
Finding my various gates and making my connections wasn’t bad at all. On the outbound trip I spent the first flight doing a lot of thinking and taking in the sights afforded by my window seat. The second, longer leg was filled with a rewatch of three “Ted Lasso” episodes, which provided a much-needed distraction.
It was on the return trip I hit the only hitch in my journey, with a seemingly mandatory delay in Charlotte. While waiting to eventually board the plane, I found myself commiserating with two women outward bound on a mission of grief support sadly similar to the one from which I was returning. Our sorrow intersected in a way that hopefully brought a small measure of comfort and strength to each of us.
That brief encounter, followed by a surprisingly deep hourlong conversation with a young seatmate also heading to BWI — which covered topics ranging from house-flipping to theology — reminded me of one of the benefits of traveling without companions. Stepping outside my all-too-comfy comfort zone opens me up to connecting with other people simply because I am on my own.
And although independence was a key to my successful journey, so too were the support of loved ones, like my husband; the kindness of strangers, including fellow passengers who hoisted my suitcase into and out of the overhead bins, and helped me avoid losing my wallet when I unknowingly dropped it; and the heartening random encounters with people I never met before and won’t ever see again. They all made me appreciate how even when we believe we’re flying solo, we’re far from alone.
Although far from a jet-setter, Woodsboro resident Susan Writer is gradually getting the hang of modern-day travel. Contact her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com, or see what else she has to say at her UExpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom column.
(0) comments
