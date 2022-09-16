The written word has captivated me for as long as I can remember. Sitting beside my mother, with the crickets peeling chords just outside the screened window, I was as much mesmerized by the patterned flow of black letters on white paper when she typed as I was by the pictures of the ephemerally beatific face of the Pokey Little Puppy (a victim of carpe diem if ever there was one) laying on the table in front of her.

I snuck into my father’s forbidden study while Dad was at work and Mom was outside hanging clothes in the May breeze. Books with long titles and some scribbled notes were all over my father’s oak desk. But the sirens’ song attraction was sitting there on top of the desk, in gleaming black with gold scroll — an Underwood typewriter, its name emblazoned boldly across the back paper feeder. Before that absurd age when everything private or anal is hilarious and I realized that Underwood and underwear shared some letters, the word Underwood merely evoked powerful images of something grandiose, and I used to wonder who Underwood was. A writer? Someone famous and rich, a man who typed? The owner of a vast company that made letters? I’m betting that Tom Hanks has asked these same questions, which is why collecting typewriters is his hobby.

