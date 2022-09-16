The written word has captivated me for as long as I can remember. Sitting beside my mother, with the crickets peeling chords just outside the screened window, I was as much mesmerized by the patterned flow of black letters on white paper when she typed as I was by the pictures of the ephemerally beatific face of the Pokey Little Puppy (a victim of carpe diem if ever there was one) laying on the table in front of her.
I snuck into my father’s forbidden study while Dad was at work and Mom was outside hanging clothes in the May breeze. Books with long titles and some scribbled notes were all over my father’s oak desk. But the sirens’ song attraction was sitting there on top of the desk, in gleaming black with gold scroll — an Underwood typewriter, its name emblazoned boldly across the back paper feeder. Before that absurd age when everything private or anal is hilarious and I realized that Underwood and underwear shared some letters, the word Underwood merely evoked powerful images of something grandiose, and I used to wonder who Underwood was. A writer? Someone famous and rich, a man who typed? The owner of a vast company that made letters? I’m betting that Tom Hanks has asked these same questions, which is why collecting typewriters is his hobby.
Kneeling in my father’s chair, I found a clean sheet of paper and fed it under the roller until it rose into view like a cresting sun, waiting to start the day. I was 4.
I stared at the paper then, wishing I could write something magnificent, something worthy of the name “Underwood.” Instead, I stroked the keys, well-oiled with use, and idly watched the parade of meaningless characters on the top of the page. I discovered that by pushing many keys simultaneously, the strikers would lock into a confused tangle. I could occupy myself like this for minutes on end.
I only remember typing a few messages to family members after I learned to write, all of the script punctured by the two-toned ‘e’ that gave our machine its unique personality.
Somewhere along the way, we got rid of the Underwood, replacing it with a sterile, low-humming electric gizmo that allowed faster speeds, lighter touch, with less personality. Then came the Apple IIE computer with the neon green letters looking rather alien on a shimmering black background. Wraparound text suffused me with enthusiasm as I raced into the technological age, amazement grabbing me every time I considered the number of pages (at least 15!) that would fit on just one single-sided floppy disk.
Technology kept compressing information and time into smaller, more dense bits, and my fingers struggled to keep up. Now the written word is available in a rainbow of colors and textures. I can sit in front of the screen until I am bleary-eyed, scrolling through layers of fonts, trying each one out to see if a change in the slant of the characters will complement, somehow, the tone of the paragraph.
But in the end, even with my new gigabyte computer — and surrounded as I am by the inspiration of shelves of dusty books — I stare at the harsh light of a fern-grass terminal screen, the words stumbling around inside me, yearning to launch through my fingers and along electrical circuits on their way to memory chips, but finding themselves instead thwarted by an editorial hand that is stronger than the creative mind.
Would that I could again feel the cool etch of “Underwood” under my fingers. I could jam and unjam the keys to my heart’s content, not really worried about whether I had anything to say, after all.
Edward Thompson writes from Frederick and still remembers how to change out the typewriter ribbon and thread it properly — to begin again.
