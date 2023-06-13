Have you ever purchased a car and all of the sudden start noticing all of the cars of the same make and model that you previously didn’t even give a second glance?
In psychology, this is called the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon, also known as the frequency illusion.
My husband and I, as new parents, are experiencing the frequency illusion of suddenly realizing how many other young families Frederick has. As we walked Carroll Creek during the recent arts festival, we saw all of the other likeminded families with their strollers, little ones and ice cream.
It got me thinking about what other free or affordable activities exist in the city that we might not think about or take advantage of.
One of the first trips out of the house with our daughter was to the C. Burr Artz Public Library. Of course, the library is free, but it also holds a wide range of free events for children and families, which I was previously blind to.
For example, a few weekends ago, the library held a “How-To Fest” featuring hobbyists ranging from home brewing to bike camping and researching your family tree.
Another day, as we exited the library, we noticed a free musical story time for parents with young children.
Another upcoming attraction for families is the recently approved splash pad coming to Baker Park. The Simon Turner Memorial Garden is being planned and not yet under construction, but it would add a much needed kid friendly water feature to downtown Frederick.
Last I checked, the city didn’t want kids swimming in Carroll Creek. A splash pad, which other cities such as Winchester, Va., have, would give families a place to cool off, catch up and relax in the hot, muggy Maryland summers.
At Fourth Dimension Fun Center, kids bowl for free during the spring and the summer. Through the Kids Bowl Free program, children receive two free games of bowling each day, making this another great option for families to escape the heat.
If you haven’t checked out Fourth Dimension yet, the indoor amusement park offers laser tag, arcades, escape rooms, a full restaurant and a bar, as well as the bowling alley.
Spinners Pinball Arcade is another excellent option if you are looking for something to do indoors. It offers drinks for the adults and has deals on Mondays and Tuesdays. It’s a 501(c)3 charity, benefiting the local community.
Every Sunday evening in the summer at the Baker Park Bandshell, you can check out the Summer Concert Series featuring local and regional artists. It usually runs from 7-8:30 p.m. from June to August. This is another great choice for any Frederick resident to affordably enjoy an afternoon.
With all of these different options, and an endless list of others, it got my husband and I thinking about what raising a family in downtown Frederick might look like.
We’ve always loved the downtown community, but thought we’d move out of the city as our family grew. However, seeing all of these other families the past few weeks thriving in the city has made us reflect.
Frederick is a vibrant place with endless summer options for all. We are looking forward to taking advantage of all it has to offer us and our growing family.
