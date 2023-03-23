If I had been born just a few years earlier (and assuming I will, heaven willing, be alive for some time to come), I would have lived under three different Frederick County flags.
The current flag, adopted in 1976, came about as the result of a design contest. Recently, a new contest was announced to replace the flag yet again.
This contest, as you may have heard, is open to everyone living in Frederick County, including me.
However, unless there is a strong desire for Frederick County to be represented by a stick figure standing on top of a square designed in MS Word, I would have little chance of submitting the winning design. So, I shall not count myself among the contestants.
Still, with only about a week left to submit ideas, I have some suggestions for those who may have the requisite design skills, but have not yet entered the competition.
With all due respect to the designer of the outgoing flag, I discourage anyone from including another isolated drawing of the county itself.
I always considered this the weakest component of the current flag. Other than the literal shape of our boundaries, it signifies little.
On that same subject, please avoid yellow in any design. Had the county shape in the current flag been a different color, it may not have been as problematic to my eye.
With zero true science to back this up, I’d say yellow doesn’t “match” Frederick County.
Blues, white, blacks, darker greens — that’s Frederick County somehow. An expertly placed sliver of purple or silver even.
Fans of yellow take heart: I don’t think orange belongs on the flag, either. Perhaps both are too citrus?
Francis Scott Key, of course, makes perfect sense to anyone who knows even a tiny percentage about the county. Yet, good old Francis had a nearly 50-year-run, so let’s leave him out of this design.
I think he’ll feel fine about it. In Frederick city at least, o say can you see his name and image everywhere. Perhaps another Frederick County notable?
Not into individual people on your flag? I don’t blame you. It does feel like it’s too narrow a focus for an entire community.
I’d like to see the next flag lean into something more universal for all parts of the county.
I tend to think of the mountains and, to a lesser extent, the forests.
True, our mountains are far from the sharp enormity of the Rockies. I have friends out west who don’t even call what we have here mountains. “Big hills,” they call them.
Whatever we call them, they are ours, and you can see some of them from almost every Frederick County town and city.
Though, as I have established, I am no artist myself, I can see the potential for mountain imagery to be shaped in such a way as to suggest other things, if that’s what’s called for. The spires for instance — although the Frederick city flag already covers those nicely.
Flags with words are less powerful to me, but I could see a small “Established 1748” slipped in unobtrusively.
So, earth tones, mountains suggesting some other shape albeit with subtlety and enough words to state the founding. Modest, not too busy, broad but significant and accurate. Cooling colors and no people.
These are the concepts I’m throwing out there to the real artists.
I look forward to the new flag. Whatever the winner, it’s sure to be better than that stick man on a square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.