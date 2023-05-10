Most first world nations seem to have eschewed manufacturing in their own countries, choosing most often to send manufacturing abroad, particularly to China.
The businesses that do so claim they can get work done more cheaply and efficiently, hence offering lower prices to consumers, whose demand for lower prices is insatiable and fierce.
I offer no solution nor comment on this practice, good or bad, except to suggest that, for those domestic businesses, it may behoove them to concentrate on what they can and most assuredly should do on their domestic turf. That one thing they can and should concentrate on is customer service.
One particular example of a business not concentrating on customer service came in the form of one of those card-stock doorknob ads recently distributed in my own Clover Hill neighborhood.
A notice from Comcast explained that they were about to begin construction work locally to improve their cable TV equipment and lines. The notice further mentioned that their notification was required by state law. That makes sense.
In so doing, customers are notified that there may be outages in their normal service during the construction.
But the notice said: ”Work should begin within two to five working days of: ____.”
Nothing. No date. No time.
And the notice continued: “For more information, please call ____.”
Nothing. There was no number in that blank space.
“But for after hours or for assistance please call 1-888-COMCAST (1-888-266-2278).”
Now, I must say, in all fairness, that for the past few years, anyway, my Comcast service has been quite reliable, and I appreciate efforts to improve its consistent service.
The construction work in my neighborhood began the day after I received the above notice. Would it have cost Comcast that much time and trouble if someone had written the date and information numbers?
The upshot of a notice left incomplete like this one shows that the company was thinking, “Oh, what the heck. The customer gets the idea that we’re going to be working, so we won’t have to listen to complaints about outages.”
Another minor but annoying form of not caring about the customer was a package I purchased of individually sliced American cheese.
I expected the individually wrapped slices with their normal easy-to-open tab, but I didn’t see any. Sure enough, each slice was wrapped in its protective plastic wrapper, shielded from dirt and bacteria or other evils lurking in our world.
In fact, the company must have been so concerned about contamination that nothing could have gotten into this slice of cheese: not fungus, not moisture, not even the threat of growing international communism. No one was going to get into this cheese.
I suspect that when all of us have gone to dust, a vastly more intelligent society will discover in an archaeological study thousands of years from now that this American cheese slice will be intact, showing future dietitians the alleged dangers of processed foods.
Not every company commits such gaffes.
I recently purchased a WiFi booster for my home from Amazon. The item received an average of four and a half stars in reviews from over 4,000 customers. It arrived quickly, as advertised.
I started installing the system only to find that it kept disconnecting my regular WiFi network. The instructions were clear, and I had followed them.
The instructions claimed that customer service was available three ways to help if I had trouble. I got on the online chat and waited less than five minutes.
Reviewing the steps with me, the technician said I did everything properly and the booster I’d ordered could not work with my WiFi router.
He suggested a different model booster from his company and immediately began the steps to obtain a full refund for me. He provided ordering information on the more contemporary model booster.
The tech rep, with the company Macard, not Amazon, was courteous, quick, and thorough. Additionally, he advised that there was no need to go to the trouble of returning the improper booster.
Obviously, this is a business that considers its customers.
My reaction to the booster situation really brightened my day.
If only more businesses could witness and understand their customers’ delight when things go right — when even the simplest care is shown, like providing all of the information needed, or not haggling over a return — I daresay the businesses will have made loyal fans for life.
Steve Lloyd may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net. He is a retired college instructor and a fan of science and classical music.
