A small group of community advocates worked on two Maryland bills — Senate Bill 485 and its companion bill, House Bill 281 — with the purpose of mandating disclosure in real estate transactions regarding proximity of a property to a Superfund site on the National Priorities List (NPL).
These sites are the heavy hitters of hazardous waste sites across the country. In Maryland, there are loopholes in the protocol to inform a potential buyer.
Our local Superfund NPL site is a result of unlined landfills on Fort Detrick’s Area B, where contamination remains in place.
These landfills were disposal areas for chemical, medical, and radiological materials. Though these landfills have been capped with an impermeable membrane, they remain unlined, and still contain hazardous waste.
Four contaminants of concern are believed to come from the landfills. They have created a groundwater plume that is currently what is classified as our local Superfund site.
To be on the National Priorities List, the quality and quantity of contamination has to be of the nature that it could affect public health or the environment.
The local planning commission gave master plan approval for townhomes to be built directly over the fence from the highest amounts of contamination.
Unfortunately, the plume did not respect the fence line and during the remedial investigation by the Army, it was determined that there is contamination directly under the slated back rows of townhomes in amounts high enough to potentially cause a vapor intrusion (VI) risk into the homes. These homes will be built with vapor intrusion barriers.
The way current laws are written, real estate agents only have to disclose on-site contamination. Unfortunately, as sites linger in the remedial investigations gathering data and mapping, the boundaries of known contamination can expand. The EPA rule of thumb for VI potential risk is if TCE or PCE is within 100 feet in any direction of a structure.
Current laws also exempt newly built homes from such disclosure.
The Maryland Board of Realtors sent lobbyists to fight the bill. Though the board submitted a favorable opinion for the bill, it requested amendments that all but defeated the purpose.
The Maryland Building Industry Association said such disclosure would create unnecessary stigma.
The Frederick County delegation voted 13-1 to support the bill.
The bill passed the Senate unanimously, but died in the House when delegates ran out of time to vote on the final day.
We will be back next legislative session. In the meantime, buyers beware.
