Exciting Employment Opportunity
Tired of the old humdrum summer routine? Mowing the grass got you down? Cleaning the pool not so fun anymore? Join the National Guard and go to sunny Texas! Patrol the Border! Stop the Invasion!
Yes, the Republican governors of 14 states are offering able-bodied men and women the chance to spend a few weeks fighting for their country at the southern border. They think the federal government and its Border Patrol needs help limiting illegal immigration, so they’re pitching in organizing a piecemeal army of their own.
It all started back in March, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was deploying 500 of his Guard’s troops to step into the fray.
A couple of months later, he doubled down and added hundreds more from his Department of Public Safety — that would be highway cops, Texas Rangers and maybe even DMV folks — to join in as reinforcements.
His neighbor Doug Ducey, Arizona’s governor, thought this was a great idea and volunteered to help. He figured others might want to pitch in, too. So he and Abbott sent a letter to the 48 other states inviting them to contribute troops, police and whoever else they could spare.
The ball is rolling now, and the trucks are, too. North and South Dakota, just a few hundred miles up the road, volunteered. As did Iowa. And Nebraska, Ohio and, of course, Florida. In all, 14 states have signed on.
West Virginia and Virginia climbed aboard just in the past couple of weeks. Neither Jim Justice nor Glenn Youngkin wants to miss this chance to fly their righteous battle flags.
But there’s been no word yet from Maryland. Not a peep.
What? Is Wes Moore passing up on this opportunity?
Maybe, just maybe, the Free State doesn’t have time for ludicrous theatrical performances like this rush into the spotlight from stage right. That would be reassuring. Not every governor, hopefully, is itching to play the role of white-knight-to-the-rescue.
When you think about it, there do seem to be other more worthwhile opportunities for governors and state militaries to assist their friends elsewhere in the country. Troops could go to Vermont, to help those folks clean up after their flooding. Or to eastern Pennsylvania. Or western Kentucky.
Governors who really wanted to help could organize strike forces the way electric utilities have, with repair crews at-the-ready to move quickly into disaster areas devastated by hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods. Regional alliances, perhaps one for the Mid-Atlantic, would work. It wouldn’t be necessary for a state sharing a boundary line with Canada to send help to a state on the Mexican border.
And it would be much more likely that members of these special forces would actually do something useful. As Politico reported recently, rushing National Guard troops to the border doesn’t always produce the intended result.
The reinforcements are often assigned to do what essentially is “busy work,” Politico said. Or worse. In 2018, “Arizona National Guard members deployed on the border were literally tasked with mucking out manure from the stables that held Border Patrol’s horses.”
Even when the assignments were more useful, the assistance hasn’t been anything special. Sometimes, the Guard troops have “helped train local law enforcement or erect barriers. When Ohio’s governor sent Highway Patrol to the border this week, he said they would assist in ‘border surveillance’ efforts,” Politico said.
It’s time to end the posturing. Sending troops, police, and other safety personnel on summer adventures is expensive, if not pointless. Get real, as they used to say.
The author is a vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, W.Va., with no interest in or time for war games.
