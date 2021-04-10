In the book "A Promised Land," the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama, asks us to consider where we would be now if we could muster that same unity of spirit that was so prevalent after 9/11 and direct it to such endeavors as educating our children or housing the homeless.
It’s a good question and one to which, in light of recent events, I could not help but include my own speculation, “... or getting sensible gun reforms passed.” According to The Violence Project, which maintains a database of attacks in which at least four people were killed, there have been at least 29 mass shootings in the last five years.
The spate of recent mass killings in Atlanta, Georgia, Boulder, Colorado, and Orange, California, once again should have stopped us from bickering and placed us on a path to get things done. When one hand grabs another, then another, the chain becomes stronger, and we need strength to face the challenges on this issue.
In 2012, I thought for sure that the mass murder of small children at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, would prompt us to say with one voice, “That’s enough!” It gave urgency to serious gun safety reforms. Yet ultimately, over time, the unity we first experienced flickered under the relentless campaign by the gun lobby, its zealous supporters and conspiracy theorists.
Don’t get me wrong, there are organizations and people that are still fighting for sensible gun reforms, but as we experience what seems like an endless video loop of gun violence while the arguments against reforms remain the same, unity on this topic does not seem within reach.
Warren E. Burger, Chief Justice of the United States (1969-1986), once said, “The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon he or she desires.”
Since 9/11, we have seen that the path to a unity of spirit is extremely rocky. We have failed miserably to muster a unity of spirit on multiple occasions over the years.
You can’t unify against a pandemic when so many believe the unscientific statements of the elected man at the helm, or when so many believe that their freedoms are more important than saving lives and refuse to give up those perceived freedoms even temporarily, and even for the greater good.
You can’t unify against an insurrection (the Capitol, January 6, 2021) when conspiracy theories blossom, and hate groups and defenders of the insurrection itself, including some of our elected officials, use misdirection and misinformation to quiet unifying efforts.
Attempts to achieve unity against evil, disaster or terrorization will likely always be hampered by someone or some group that loves power above all else. Over the last four years, unity on any topic was impossible because the overriding goal of the man in the White House was one of division. So? Every experience makes us stronger. We must keep fighting.
If you recall, I had expressed some hope that my comments regarding the 45th president of the United States would conclude with the inauguration of Joe Biden, but I failed to realize the strength of what 45 created — a selfishness in part of the citizenry that is his base and, by extension, a selfishness in a segment of the GOP’s base.
The astronomer, Carl Sagan, without realizing what his words would mean today, said 25 years ago, “Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.” Prove that the important word there is “almost.” If democracy is to achieve any unity of spirit, we need every rational thinker and lover of democracy we can get.
"A Promised Land" is a good read. Obama is so adept at explaining the morning to night duties, responsibilities, reading demands, phone calls, domestic and foreign related meetings, and the daily work minutia that are necessary for the president of the United States to handle, that the only question you have is how anyone in that position would ever have time to tweet all day.
The unity that Obama and others envision, might be achieved only by solving the problems, like gun violence, that have the potential to affect each and every one of us. For that, love, not selfishness, is all you need.
Patricia Weller writes from Emmitsburg and hopes all will unify with her in getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Weller can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
As the Beatles once sang, Love may well be all that we need. However, love often calls for a load of patience. And if we are patient and if President Biden's economic programs work as expected, the fall will see many Republicans in Congress taking "credit" for the economy and the Nation. Then we will see Trump fade away in history. Time wounds all heels.
Peace may also mean a reduction in violence after the virus is limited and our lives are free. Peace and prosperity may well be our path to a bright future. With love, of course for all.
