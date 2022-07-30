It’s a strange, strange thing.
There have been no upticks in the number of missing persons reports. No significant increases in unscheduled absenteeism. Churches seem to be gathering their typical flocks, colleges are seeing their usual fall enrollment numbers.
The key indicator: Big box store parking lots are as full as ever. People can be seen getting in and out of their cars — or wandering the pavement in search of them — much as they always have.
And yet there are shortages of human beings everywhere.
Banks can’t find enough tellers to open their drive-thrus at 8 a.m., or keep the windows staffed on Saturdays. Many have nearly gone back to the old “bankers’ hours” schedule.
Fast-food restaurants at every intersection are posting “help wanted” pleas on their big outdoor signs, the ones they usually use to list their don’t-miss-this-one deals of the day. Some offer upwards of $15 or $16 an hour, a burger wage unheard of a few months ago.
Even police departments are posting help wanted messages.
Here in West Virginia, I’ve seen the state police planting “join us” signs at interstate highway rest areas — there’s one on Interstate 81 just south of the Potomac River bridge. Local departments are posting notices along the streets. There’s one at the edge of a traffic circle in Charles Town.
The only occupation that seems to be thriving is delivery driving. Everywhere you look, Amazon vans are zipping from house to house. Fed Ex trucks stop, start, stop, start, even along rural byways now, looking for enough room to pull in behind the UPS brownie that just paused to drop off another tan box on another porch.
More are on the way, too. I just saw a parade of four new Amazon vehicles heading east on I-70 near Hagerstown, apparently headed to some East Coast distribution center to bolster another busy delivery force.
My theory? Maybe the people who have gone missing are hiding behind curtained windows in their homes, staring at their computer screens and ordering more stuff to have more boxes piled up at their front doors. Or perhaps they’re giving thumbs-ups to new online conspiracy theories about alien mother ships hovering over playgrounds and kidnapping the smartest of the children and whisking them away to another planet. More reasonable folks are speculating that the Fed has spiked interest rates in order to send the economy into a slide, driving loafing workplace dropouts back into the coal mines.
The current economic confusion is real, for certain, even if intelligent explanations for it are few and far between.
It doesn’t help much to say that today’s pervasive preoccupation with social media has something to do with it, maybe a lot to do with it. But I’ll say it anyway.
Something basic has changed over the past couple of decades, in this new millennium that’s just 22 years old. There’s been a shift in people’s attitudes, a change in the way they look at life. Work, career, personal relationships — the old rules of engagement with life — don’t hold the same sway they once did.
A good characterization of these muddled uncertainties can be found in the lines of a song written in another period of confusion, a period and a song some of us old-timers still remember. The song, “For What It’s Worth”, was written by Stephen Stills, performed by Buffalo Springfield, and released in late 1966, the heart of another tumultuous time in American history.
Something’s happening here
But what it is ain’t exactly clear
There’s a man with a gun over there
Telling me I got to be aware
The rest of the lyrics are haunting, foreboding and cautionary. They’re worth looking up.
Dave Elliott is a vegetable market farmer in Hedgesville, West Virginia. If anybody has a clue about what’s going on, he urges you to share it.
