On May 24, the world once again watched in horror as images of another mass shooting began filling our TVs, this time at an elementary school.
Initial reports indicated that two people died, but that number began rising as law enforcement officials provided updates throughout the morning.
The final tally: 19 innocent children and two heroic teachers. Gone. For nothing.
I’ve been a cop for 22 years and a paramedic prior to that. I’ve seen a lot of awful things during my career. To be clear, nobody deserves to be the victim of violent crime. But nothing is worse than seeing a child injured or killed. That represents pure evil.
In the hours following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, reports emerged suggesting that there was a significant delay in law enforcement entering the classroom and engaging the shooter. A few weeks after the shooting, it is still unclear exactly what transpired.
It’s not my place to judge the actions of those first responders, especially without any firsthand knowledge of the incident. Those details will come to light through the various criminal and administrative investigations that will take place over the coming weeks and months.
What is my place is ensuring the residents of the city of Frederick know what the Frederick Police Department does to ensure the safety of our community and especially our school kids.
Since the shooting in Uvalde, I have fielded several questions about how FPD would respond in the event of an active threat incident at one of our schools. We are lucky in Frederick to have a team of school resource officers (SROs) that are highly trained and deeply committed to the safety and well-being of their kids. I say “their kids” as I have seen our SROs interact with the children at their schools, and they treat them like family. Our SROs aren’t just viewed as cops by the kids they serve. They are viewed by many students as protectors, mentors and friends.
In addition to their police academy and annual in-service training, our SROs are certified through the Maryland Center for School Safety (MCSS). They receive annual training through MCSS and Frederick County Public Schools, and they work closely with FCPS and other agencies, such as the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, to ensure a coordinated response in the event of an emergency. Additionally, our SROs conduct safety assessments at their schools, as well as age-appropriate safety training with students. A lot of work goes on behind the scenes to ensure our schools are safe and that our officers are prepared in the event of an emergency.
In addition to training specific to SROs, every Frederick police officer goes through classroom and scenario-based training in active shooter response. We work with local organizations to conduct active shooter drills to ensure our skills remain sharp and our officers feel prepared in the event of an emergency.
For more than a decade, our officers have been trained to approach an active shooter situation with swift, aggressive action. We teach that, during active shooter incidents, the life and safety of victims and innocent bystanders is above anything else, to include the life and safety of responding officers. That is why these phenomenal individuals take this job, but that is also why we provide our officers with protective gear and training in tactics and marksmanship.
From incidents dating back as far as Columbine, we have learned that we cannot afford to wait for SWAT to respond when there is active gunfire.
Our residents expect — and deserve — to feel safe sending their children to schools. Our students, teachers and staff deserve to feel safe going to school. We will do everything in our power to commit to ensuring they do.
As law enforcement, we take every precaution to prevent tragedies like the one in Texas. Should the time come when prevention is not enough and we experience an active threat incident, we are prepared to respond. When innocent lives are in imminent danger, we go. Period. That is our job, and that is what we train to do. We have a highly trained tactical team, and we rely on their expertise frequently. But during an active threat incident, when seconds count, we don’t wait. We must act immediately to stop the threat. And that’s what residents should expect us to do.
Jason Lando is the chief of the Frederick Police Department.
