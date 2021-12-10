On the evening of First Saturday in December, Frederick streets looked more crowded and relaxed. In spite of the fact that the weekly average for COVID-19 affected in the county was 7.1 percent, people in the streets seemed carefree.
They were strolling, running and walking in both directions as patrons of restaurants, bars, galleries and other businesses. In the early evening, a few daredevil teenagers even tried to practice their skating skills from the street to the sidewalk and vice versa. Teenagers don’t think about the cost of repairing a broken bone, so it was perfectly natural for them to prove their point. But from behind the wheel I was worried. I guess, others felt the same way.
Friends who have lived in Frederick all their lives tell me that the city has changed quite a bit. During my 30-plus years of connection to the city, I have seen farmlands where soybeans and corn used to grow become condominiums; swamps have turned into residential complexes and fields where cattle used to graze have become shopping centers and department stores.
The result has been that a lot of new people have come to live in Frederick. By all accounts they like the place and have helped make it, as Money magazine has announced at least once, “The Best Place to Live in America.”
Frederick’s new popularity has in many ways broken some barriers. In the supermarket or a department store, one sees racially mixed couples and friends much more than one would see in some other areas. This scenario brings a new hope that conflicts based on race would permanently be a thing of the past.
It is heartening to see that high school kids in and around the city carry almost no baggage of racial inequality. Girls sleep over at their friend’s house. Boys bike or skate together in the city and around parks. Boys and girls from both sides of the racial divide aspire to attend Ivy League schools and they do.
The changes, because they are unfamiliar and fast-paced, baffle some old-timers. But they take pride in the city. They also like the McDonald’s rate for senior coffee and the inexpensiveness of the dollar stores around them.
People say that a city gets its character from its residents. If the residents do not hang on to their personal superiority, if office bearers do not swindle public money, if one political party does not rule forever, then the city becomes attractive to all kinds of people. Just being what it is, Frederick in recent years, has invited many young, urban professionals to find it a suitable place to call home.
Frederick is not perfect, but it is way better than many other cities we read about. It is a matter of pride for everyone who dwells here. Then there is the natural beauty in and around the city. In the fall, trees around Baker Park, on nearby mountains and in neighborhoods look beautiful with foliage of copper and gold. The ginkgo trees on Dill Avenue and Bentz Street, this year, looked majestic. Even when they dropped their leaves, the ground looked as if it was covered with gold fallen from heaven.
The most impressive thing one could see on an autumn afternoon is the line of ducks on Second Street coming home after their daily swim in the pond. Drivers line up on both sides to give them an easy pass. The ducks march at their own speed. Hardly does it matter to them how hurried human life around them is or how restless the drivers in the city are.
They see a city of good, caring people and so do I. Merry Christmas.
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick. His books are “Nineteenth of November,” “Song of Satan,” “Blown Away and A Man of Humility.”
