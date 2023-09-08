The fragmented state of U.S. health care data has been shaped by technological, legal, and financial factors.
In the early 20th century, medical records were on paper and stored in paper filing systems. As technology evolved, electronic health records replaced paper records, but the lack of a national standard for data exchange hampered their introduction.
By the late 1990s, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) mandated that health care organizations adopt standardized data formats.
An increase in health care data breaches highlights the need for better security to protect sensitive information.
Plans for additional data infrastructure in Frederick County provide an opportunity to substantially reduce health care data fragmentation nationwide.
The Frederick County Planning Commission’s approval of the first site plan for a data center on the Quantum Loophole campus bodes well.
The data center will rent out space for innovative technology companies, many of which will delve into the field of improving health care data processes and operations.
The partnership between the Maryland Tech Council and the Mount St. Mary’s University for continuing education for technology and biomedical professionals will help defragment health care data.
Fragmented health care data has a significant socioeconomic impact on the public and individual patients, hampering transparency and accountability in health care.
Without accessible, comprehensive data, patients can’t make informed decisions and policymakers can’t create effective policies.
This can lead to higher health care costs and lower quality of care.
Fragmented health care data hinders progress in medical research, the development of new treatments and therapies, and the ability to effectively track and respond to public health crises.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it and its collaborators “are building the technical infrastructure to facilitate the exchange of electronic test orders and results between healthcare facilities and PHLs .... This multidirectional platform will streamline channels of data transmission and improve interoperability between partners.”
The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology reported in 2019 that about 65% of health care providers had adopted a system that lets them exchange patient data electronically with other providers, reducing duplicate testing, misdiagnosis, inadequate treatment, and increased health care costs, according to HealthIT.gov.
Frederick County has a unique opportunity to help solve these problems. It should seize that opportunity.
Editor’s note: Otobong Andy is an electronic medical records analyst.
