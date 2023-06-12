The Frederick County Board of Education did the proper thing recently in upholding the current protections of trans students within the public school system.
All but a single member stood for the dignity of such students. All but a single member showed the moral courage our children deserve from political leaders.
I have discovered no publicly available report of any recent particular examples of discrimination against trans students within the Frederick County Public School system.
But of course, by no means is that proof none has ever occurred. In fact, given the state of trans rights in this country as a whole, it would be foolish to conclude that trans rights, and indeed trans dignities have never been breached.
All the more reason for the school board to maintain robust policies on the matter.
Even if for a moment we embrace the delusion that no harm has ever once come to a Frederick County student as a result of their gender identification, we couldn’t possibly blame them for being afraid.
A local trans student would not have to look very long or try very hard to discover reports from across the nation of children just like them being victimized through discrimination, public outing, exclusion from activities and propaganda.
All this is to say nothing of even more extreme dangers to transgender people, such as being killed or denied lifesaving measures because of who they are in the deepest part of their hearts.
That reality, though not the current norm in Frederick County, is nonetheless on full display in news reports about and social media postings from their fellow trans students from different regions of the United States.
It’s a huge country in some ways, but we are never far enough away from the hell some counties and states put their trans citizens through. We can never keep our children far enough away from it, either.
Frederick County is not immune to such bigotry. It may not be codified in our laws, but one needn’t drive far in this country before seeing flags flying near roads in open support of ideas and candidates that would enthusiastically strip anyone of their right to identify their own gender.
Let us not live under the comfortable fallacy that this is a “few rotten apples” scenario. The government of this county is controlled by Democrats, or those slightly left of political center for the time being. On average, such governments embrace trans rights.
However, may we never assume this inoculates us against such influences of intolerance and hatred as seen in more “red” areas nearby.
We need only look to well-funded “parents rights” organizations and public comment times during local meetings to realize that the MAGA-Right positions are alive here and that they are not going away quietly.
The cruelty and judgments against trans students do not stop themselves. They don’t simply wither on their vine someday, turn to dust and blow across a border in the wind to become the problem of some other government.
Keeping Frederick County a decent place to exist for trans kids and those who love them requires vigilance and a continued willingness on the part of our elected (and unelected) officials to take the moral, ethical, and neighborly position on these matters.
The defense starts with a near-unanimous refusal by our leaders to allow for the first tiny steps of establishing open season on trans students.
Though we may not have all of the answers, we must ask: What steps will the rest of us take?
