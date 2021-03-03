In the Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 27-28, edition of The Frederick News-Post, the newspaper staff ran an article on the front page titled “The SRO Debate.” While this article highlights the School Resource Officer (SRO) program in Frederick County and the current bills in front of Maryland legislature, neither the photos used nor the content of the article provide the complete information of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) SRO county-led program.
As the authors detail in the article, Senate Bill 245 would limit SRO access to school buildings and require them to wear plain clothes instead of a uniform. The justification for this is that some children feel intimated by a police officer in full gear approaching them, and the photos the Frederick News-Post staff chose 100 percent depicts that image.
This is NOT the image of what the 14 full-time FCSO deputies and one assigned lieutenant wear when performing their jobs as SROs. Our deputies wear a more approachable uniform that is less aggressive than what the newspaper depicts. They wear olive green polo shirts with the badge and name embroidered on the front and the word “Sheriff” printed on the back and sleeve, with khaki pants and tan boots. As part of their job, they do wear their duty weapon, handcuffs, pepper spray and other tools on their belt, but all of these items are black and blend in with their black belt. Additionally, our SROs wear their protective vests under their shirts. The overall look is less tactical in appearance and better received with the school’s staff, students and parents.
While these printed photos do represent what the Frederick Police Department (FPD) does wear, it does not depict what the lead agency (FCSO) wears, and the newspaper staff should have shown the readers the difference between the two. Over this past year, the FCSO leadership has heard the voices of the public and has made strides to present the look of a law enforcement officer in a uniform that is professional but less intimidating.
While some readers reading this weekend article may already know the FCSO is the lead agency for the SRO program in the county, the Frederick News-Post staff did not do its due diligence in making that clear.
The FCSO placed its first SROs in Frederick County Public middle schools on May 1, 2000. A U.S. Department of Justice Cops in Schools Grant was obtained to jumpstart the program. This grant enabled the FCSO to hire 11 additional deputies assigned to all 10 Frederick County middle schools. Now, the FCSO SRO program covers all high schools and most feeder schools in Frederick County, except Brunswick with its own town officer covering their schools. There is now one lieutenant, one sergeant, two corporals and 11 deputies covering the schools in Maryland’s largest land-mass county.
Following the passage of the Maryland Safe to Learn Act in April 2018, when Sheriff Chuck Jenkins searched for ways to meet the public call for increased SRO staffing in our schools, he asked FPD leadership to handle the SRO program in the city high schools. FPD was not able or willing to assume that responsibility within the program. Conversely, the FCSO SROs cover 50 schools over the 667 square miles of Frederick County with dedicated full-time deputies assigned to the program. Additionally, while the authors of the article do acknowledge Brunswick’s responsibilities, they fail to mention that Thurmont and Mount Airy police departments have agreed to provide law enforcement coverage to schools located within their primary jurisdiction. This helps to reduce the burden on the FCSO of adequate coverage as mentioned in the Maryland Safe to Learn Act.
When authoring a news-style article for a publication like a daily newspaper, typically a journalist will go to the subject matter experts to get the facts, figures, quotes and other important information. It is clearly evident by the facts and figures presented here that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is the subject matter expert for the county’s school resource officer program. However, the authors attribute almost little to no credit to the FCSO, although they received a large amount of information provided by our deputies in multiple interviews over a period of weeks.
With all of the recent coverage on the SROs and the Frederick County Board of Education, readers should understand that the FCSO has made a special effort to ensure the Frederick News-Post has the most current information so that its readers are clearly educated and informed on the topic at hand. It is the Frederick News-Post’s authors of the article and their leadership who decided not to use it for this story and properly inform the public.
Todd Wivell is the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer/Spokesperson.
(44) comments
Bosco, yeah I got a problem with you mentioning his lack of payment and obesity as if that's relevant. Sounds like you implied he brought some of it on himself but now you want to attempt a poor backpedaling which you are. Your chum CD is even trying to get you out of it which is a tender story I will admit.
What relevance did they have to the comment he responded to or the story? Your move CD.
jth, sevenstones wrote "Poor or nonexistent training in the FCSO has already led to the death of a young handicapped man..." I believe the intent of bosco's reply to that comment was that the training, or lack of, which the officers had was was not the only contributing factor to the man's death. How is it relevant to the story? Ask seven, he's the one who brought the Saylor incident up.
15 comments from Butch so far....he is really on the defensive today for SRO's. When he replies to you jth7100 it will be 16 comments out of 42 comments he has made (I'm counting my comment in the 42) then he will probably reply to my comment so it will be 17 comments from Butch...well I guess it's better than taking a nap.
Bosco pointed out that he didn't want to pay for a ticket and he was obese. Two points that are apparently important to him. See your friend's previous entry.
Sevenstones mentioned the young man was handicapped, I merely added what I recalled from the reports at the time. You got a problem with that?
The FNP already does a fantastic job of shedding negative light on the counties LEO agencies. Now we have a PIO from FCSO that is working to drive a wedge between the communities support of all agencies in the county instead of highlighting what Law Enforcement in general works to accomplish in this county when it comes to the SRO Program. Instead measuring how big our "tools" are and what the FCSO feels they are doing better than FPD or other agencies in the county why dont we work to have a better informed community and a unified front?
@res2193
The problems are the things that we need to highlight and fix. If you want to heap praise, you can write a LTE to tell them how much you think they get right.
Im not heaping praise at anyone, I wish the FNP could get together with all heads of departments within the county and find out what they do in schools and what they are planning on doing to address concerns. Rather than using their platform as a way to bring negative light to whichever LEO agency they are clearly against at any given time (Its always one if not multiple). I personally think the SRO program comes with extreme benefit to the children and that benefit is contributed to by all agencies participating in the county and attempting to address the mandates the state has implemented the last few years as far as the SRO program goes.
@NewMarketParent/Chump
Still working on that advice you're going to give fido to get his questions answered, are ya?
The police are just afraid of getting their budgets cut and staff let go. Really, what would the savings be to cut them out?
What would the savings be to cut the SROs out of the schools? I don't know. Does the FCSO charge the County for their services in the schools? Do the SROs get additional pay for doing this job? Were the SROs hired specifically to do this job and, if the job is eliminated, will their employment with the FCSO be terminated? If they were cut out, where would you think any savings would come from?
CD, According to FCPS Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Budget the SRO program cost $2.4 million. see: Frederick County Gov / document center. There’s also a FAQ.
There was discussion in the article about how they received grants to hire 11 officers to start this in 2000. It has grown since then. Let's guess 20 officers? Not cheap.
Once more I will ask “what do the SRO’s do on a daily basis”? What is their Job Description? What are they doing while classes are in session? What are they doing during class changes? How are they alerted when a fight starts in a classroom or on an athletic field or if the school security is breached by an active shooter? Do they initiate interaction with students or act only when students approach them? How do they act in an Elementary School as opposed to a Middle School or High School? Does the FCSO have an explanation of the SRO Program on their website so the Public may make an educated evaluation on the effectiveness of the Program. What issues are the objections of the Minority Community based on? I don’t believe that any of us on the FNPOF know the answers to any of these questions.
Rather than pose a bunch of questions here that we may not know the correct answers to, why don't you simply just contact the FCSO and ask them? And then get back to us and let us know what they said, if you've a mind to that is. I'm sure they'd be happy to answer any and all of your questions.
FCSO 301-600-1046
@CDeez
Because that is asinine.
All metrics and definitions of a job that works with/for the public should be public and easy to get without having to call and ask.
@NewMarketParent/Chump
Well then, rather then criticize my reply to fido, why don't YOU offer him some advice he can use to get his questions answered? At least my suggestion is practicable and doable. Go ahead, put up or shut up.
Todd W - you talk briefly about a little of the history of the SRO program.
But are you aware that the SRO program was drafted and launched under Jim Hagy’s administration and modeled after Baltimore County’s SRO program?
Do actually think he's going to answer you, Plumbum?
Considering he’s soon to be my subordinate at the sheriffs office, I do believe he will if he wants to keep his job.
Sheriff Plumbum
Bosco's right, over weight special needs chiselers need to meet their maker.
When did bosco say, or even imply, that?
The usual deflection and projection, CD. Did I say anything that was incorrect as reported at the time?
Neither of us have. Haters just gotta hate, though.
Poor or nonexistent training in the FCSO has already led to the death of a young handicapped man who wanted to see a movie. What kind of training do these paramilitary people receive?
He wanted to see a movie without paying for it. He was indeed handicapped, with Downs if memory serves. Obese as well.
So now we kill people when they’re obese and don’t pay?
Is that what you think, Pb? Seriously?
And I believe his obesity contributed to his death, if I remember correctly.
???? how so DM (not CD)??
@CDeez
Unless his death was due to his weight directly interfering with his breathing or heart functions without any outside influence, then his death was because of the person whose direct interference affected those functions.
@NewMarketParent/Chump
The security officers were doing the job they were being paid to do and in the manner which they had been trained, which was to remove a person who would not pay for a second ticket, as requested by the theater manager. During the performance of that job Saylor got combative and was restrained on his stomach, on the floor, which was when his weight directly interfered with his breathing. As a result, his death was ruled a homicide, not a "murder" as so many FCSO haters loved to claim at the time. So, do you think that a mentally disabled person of his size, and with a known history of violence, should have been allowed out with a much smaller, unqualified, 18 year old girl to watch to him? A girl who left him unattended when she shouldn't have? Where were you eight years ago when this happened? Are you familiar with all the facts, have you read all the subsequent articles on the incident?
All the Deputies needed to do is let the man sit and watch the movie while his caretaker called his Mom and then waited until his Mom arrived to either pay the price of another ticket or leave with her.
Your hindsight is always 20/20 Fido. Have you ever done a ride along to see what our police deal with every day or do you form your expert opinions from the internet?
@reek
If you are fine with people being cast off because you don't think they meet certain criteria, you can be first in line to leave the island.
@NewMarketParent/Chump
What are you babbling about now? "..people being cast off because [I] don't think they meet certain criteria..."? I'll tell you what, why don't you just go to the head of the line and leave the island. Comments here would be much better off if you did.
Did somebody say something, CD? I scroll right on by the Three Stooges so I don't know who's babbling about what. May start scolling by Fido too, but it's fun to watch him turn any subject into racism and white supremacists.
Leaving the young handicapped man alone on a curb, while his 18 year old, unqualified aide went to go look for her car when she could have taken him with her to find it, led to his death. A fact that is [conveniently] not mentioned by they who are content to put all the blame for his death on the FCSO.
Please stop blaming her for not hauling a large upset man along with her to the parking lot. What she decided to do was informed by her experience. It's all anyone can do.
Wouldn't you say that being able to haul a large upset man with a history of violence to the parking lot should have a requirement if she was given the job of watching him? All of you unreasonable people want to put 100% of the blame of the security officers when there's plenty of blame that others should be held accountable for.
They never needed to even approach him. The caretaker warned them that he might become agitated and resistant.
That, and it’s a known fact the individuals with down syndromes can upset easily
Based on the facts Mr. Wivell has presented here, I think it's only right, and fair, that the FNP do an amended follow up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.