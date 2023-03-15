Frederick County was founded on June 10, 1748.
When the county was formed 275 years ago, it was carved out of western Prince George’s County.
Prior to colonial settlement, the land was inhabited by various tribes, largely the Tuscarora and Piscataway Nations.
Historically, Frederick County was home to settlers from Germany and other European nations. African Americans, both free and enslaved, helped drive the county’s economy as early as the 1750s, and likely earlier.
Today, as our county has grown, we have become a more racially, ethnically diverse community. Throughout 2023, we will celebrate what makes our community unique and explore how we can build upon our common connections to thrive together into the future.
In 2023, we continue to look at the past and celebrate where we’re going as a county.
In the last 25 years, so many great events, organizations, businesses have become part of what Frederick County is today. For the 275th year, we are working with our great community resources to tell our story.
We have a great story to tell. Throughout the year, we will focus on 10 key categories:
- agriculture
- business and economy
- changing communities
- education
- foundations (history)
- government
- great outdoors
- looking forward (today and tomorrow)
- tourism
- transportation.
These themes are explored in our commemorative book "Keyed In, Frederick County At 275."
The book is sold at all Frederick County Public Libraries branches for $2.75. A free digital copy is available on our website, www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/275.
Featured in the book are voices of community members who have seen and influenced the past, present, and future of Frederick County. You will hear additional voices in our video voices production, which will air on FCGTV and will be linked to our website and social media throughout 2023.
As part of our anniversary, we are hosting a communitywide contest to redesign the Frederick County flag. The new flag will be unveiled on Flag Day, June 14.
The current Frederick County flag was created in 1976 by local artist James Pearl, who won a contest sponsored by the Frederick County Bicentennial Committee.
The final flag design was presented by Dana Kiester, the Frederick County Bicentennial Committee chair, then approved by the Board of County Commissioners on March 15, 1976.
The flag contains an image of Francis Scott Key pointing to a yellow replica of Frederick County encircled in blue, against a background of nine horizontal bars of equal width alternating in red and white. Visit our website for contest details and rules.
Our community anniversary logo was created in partnership with Postern, a Frederick company.
Merchandise featuring this logo is available for purchase. Frederick County Public Libraries branches are selling a baseball hat for $10 and a holiday ornament for $5. T-shirts, hoodies, and mugs are sold at our website.
It’s not too late to become a partner for the 275th anniversary, and it is free. To use our commemorative logo, become an event partner, and receive our digital toolkit, complete the partner form on our website.
We kicked off our 275th year on New Year's Eve on Carroll Creek in Frederick at the annual key drop in partnership with the Civitan Club of Frederick and Sailing Through The Winter Solstice.
Our main event will be our founding day jubilee at Utica Park on June 10 from 3 to 10 p.m., with a historic baseball game, a food truck festival, family activities, a "touch a truck" event, live performances, Light the Night, and much more.
To close out the anniversary year, we will partner with the Historic Sites Consortium for its annual Museums by Candlelight event on Dec. 9.
Many exiting events are happening with our partners, including Frederick County Public Libraries, which is hosting a variety of programs to support our anniversary.
To stay keyed in on our anniversary and see a complete list of programs, please visit our website and follow us on social media. Join us in making 2023 a key to the future of Frederick County.
Heidi Keeney and Kari Saavedra are co-chairs of the Frederick County 275th Planning Committee. Keeney is a special projects manager for Frederick County Division of Emergency Management. Saavedra is a recreation manager for the Frederick County Division of Parks and Recreation.
