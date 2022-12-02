Twenty years ago, I was honored to be asked to be one of five firefighters from Frederick County to represent Frederick in Schifferstadt, Germany, to help celebrate the 125th anniversary of the fire department. Touring the area around Schifferstadt provided insight as why the German settlers who followed the Monocacy Trail from Lancaster settled in the area we now call Frederick County.

The rolling mountains and hills that surrounded the Monocacy River are nearly a mirror reflection of the Rhine River Valley in Germany that surrounds Schifferstadt. According to the Maryland Manual, the first settlement was believed to be organized around 1743, when the first Lutheran church in Maryland was built under David Candler’s leadership near the Monocacy River in a village named Monocacy.

Boyce Rensberger
Boyce Rensberger

Actually, the house we know as Schifferstadt was not built by Johan Jacob Brunner but by his younger brother Elias. Jacob settled on a nearby parcel, also on Carroll Creek. Schifferstadt was built in 1758 adjacent to a log house built in 1736. In that year Elias was just 13, but by the time he reached his 30s, he had bought the farm, which the family called Schifferstadt. Five years later, he built the stone house that stands today.

