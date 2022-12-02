Twenty years ago, I was honored to be asked to be one of five firefighters from Frederick County to represent Frederick in Schifferstadt, Germany, to help celebrate the 125th anniversary of the fire department. Touring the area around Schifferstadt provided insight as why the German settlers who followed the Monocacy Trail from Lancaster settled in the area we now call Frederick County.
The rolling mountains and hills that surrounded the Monocacy River are nearly a mirror reflection of the Rhine River Valley in Germany that surrounds Schifferstadt. According to the Maryland Manual, the first settlement was believed to be organized around 1743, when the first Lutheran church in Maryland was built under David Candler’s leadership near the Monocacy River in a village named Monocacy.
In 1745, Daniel Dulany the Elder laid out Fredericktowne, inviting German settlers.
One of the first Germans to settle was Johann Jacob Brunner. He and his family built the beautiful home he named after his homeland community of Schifferstadt. While touring Schifferstadt in 2002, I located the Brunner house built in the 1500s.
On Dec. 10, 1748, Frederick County was formed from parts of Baltimore and Prince George’s counties. In 1776, Washington and Montgomery counties were created from parts of Frederick County.
The 275th anniversary of Frederick County is in 2023. From the humble beginnings of small German settlements, Frederick County has become the premier location in Maryland to live, work and visit.
With the second largest municipality in Maryland, and the smallest municipality in Maryland, Frederick County has become a blend of large and small, with old and new.
Historic towns and battlefields are scattered throughout our county among a growing business community and bustling retail centers. Generations of families live in neighborhoods that embrace families new to Frederick County, sometimes new to our country.
Many people are working behind the scenes to celebrate the 275 years of Frederick County.
The Key Drop, sponsored by the Civitan Club, will be at the Carroll Creek suspension bridge on Dec. 31 at 11:30 p.m. It will welcome in 2023 and kick off a yearlong celebration.
Many other events are planned in partnership with local organizations, recognizing the many aspects of Frederick County.
I will be directly involved in the Frederick County Craft Beverage Festival to be held Aug. 12 at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department grounds. The festival will be a partner event, to feature our agricultural heritage by highlighting the growing craft beverage industry in Frederick County.
The keynote celebratory 275th anniversary event will be the Jubilee Celebration at Utica District Park on June 10, 2023. It will be a large, all-day event for the entire family.
Here is a list of events that have agreed to be partners to help celebrate the 275th anniversary of Frederick County in 2023:
- Crossroads Exhibit at Rose Hill Manor Park — March 4 to April 14
- Maple Syrup Festival at Cunningham Falls State Park — March 11, 12, 18, and 19
- Brunswick Spring Festival — May 20
- Maryland Iron Festival at Catoctin Furnace — May 20 and 21
- Frederick County 275th Jubilee at Utica Park — June 10
- County stories art exhibit at the Delaplaine Arts Center — July
- Anniversary of Monocacy Battlefield — July 8 and 9
- High-wheel race in downtown Frederick — July 15
- Frederick County Craft Beverage Festival at Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department — Aug. 12
- Railroad Days in Brunswick — Oct. 7 and 8
- Brunswick Veterans Day Parade — Nov. 5
- Traditional Village Christmas at Catoctin Furnace — Dec. 2
- Museums by Candlelight — Dec. 9
Jan. 1, 2023, marks the beginning of an exciting year of great events to help celebrate and commemorate 275 years of history and progress of Frederick County.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a member of the Frederick County 275th Anniversary Planning Committee and president/deputy chief of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department. He is chairman of the Frederick County Craft Beverage Festival.
Actually, the house we know as Schifferstadt was not built by Johan Jacob Brunner but by his younger brother Elias. Jacob settled on a nearby parcel, also on Carroll Creek. Schifferstadt was built in 1758 adjacent to a log house built in 1736. In that year Elias was just 13, but by the time he reached his 30s, he had bought the farm, which the family called Schifferstadt. Five years later, he built the stone house that stands today.
