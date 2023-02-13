The recent Fire and Ice event in downtown Frederick has become a tradition for at least the last eight years for my wife and I, along with a group of our oldest friends. It seems like only yesterday that we all went for the first time.
Yes, time flies. I also realized a few weeks back that as of this coming November, my wife and I will have lived here for 30 years. At 60 years old, that means we’ve lived half of our lives here.
Next year, we will have lived the majority of our lives in Frederick, which raises a question: At what point do you qualify as a longtime Fredericktonian? Or at least the consolation prize, an old-timer?
Fire and Ice, which was expanded to include Friday and Saturday this year, reminded me once again how appealing Frederick is for so many reasons.
Our group of friends consists of five couples who mostly grew up in Montgomery County and about a third of us who are transplants.
Now, while there’s a lot of concern about Frederick County becoming Montgomery County, I would say that those of us from Montgomery County came here because it wasn’t Montgomery County, and we don’t want it to become Montgomery County. Especially when it comes to population density and, of course, the stifling traffic.
MoCo, as it’s known, has its own unique advantages, like proximity to Washington, D.C., and the capital region, which is a highly sought-after destination. But not everyone wants that.
But Frederick is also apparently a destination now.
My daughter who works at The Wine Kitchen, one of Frederick’s many fine establishments, told me that some of her patrons over the weekend purchased weekend packages for Fire and Ice.
So, it seems people are coming to Frederick as an extended getaway? Wow. I guess we’re in the big leagues now. That’s fine and dandy, as long as we remember our little league roots.
Of course, this is all good for our local economy and as we grow, the challenge is to nurture and protect our identity as a small town with a high quality of life. It’s not the easiest task considering we’re one of the fastest growing areas in Maryland.
One of the best things about Frederick is that if you go barely 10 to 15 minutes west of the city, it feels like a very different place.
Out here in the country (relatively speaking), most of the time you would never think that the second-largest city in Maryland is just around the corner. That’s one reason why Frederick gets big brownie points in the quality-of-life category.
The secret is out (actually been out for a while) that Frederick is a great place to visit and, of course, to live.
Visit Frederick, the Tourism Council of Frederick County, is already promoting the 2024 Fire and Ice event on its website. I’m sure the Downtown Frederick Partnership (which sponsors and promotes Fire and Ice) will follow suit soon.
I look forward to next year’s event, though I won’t be purchasing a weekend package, since by this time next year, as a 31-year resident, hopefully, I’ll qualify for the old-timer’s package.
Nelson J. Ginebra embraces unconventional wisdom and writes from Myersville. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.