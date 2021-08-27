Frederick city officials deliberated. A multi-day study was conducted by the police. Our elected officials mulled and met again and acted to create a new zone and approve the plan.
Were they enacting the long-range law enforcement strategy or designating a new economic empowerment zone? Nope. Their extensive deliberations resulted in the placing of precisely two speed cameras along Christophers Crossing.
Watching for just three days, police identified 1,062 (no, that’s not a typo) speeding violations with a top speed of 76 mph. (Remember, it’s not a violation unless you’re 12 miles over the speed limit.)
Coincidentally, I’ve been conducting my own comprehensive study of speeding around Frederick during my daily walks. Here are my findings:
1. Locations where vehicles are regularly speeding: everywhere!
2. Time of day when speeding is worst: all the time!
Walking around Frederick is like navigating an urban obstacle course. Downtown is replete with uneven paved and brick sidewalks, fixed traffic and parking signs, sidewalk cafes and temporary signboards, and dogs on leashes. Ignoring walkers, cars protrude from downtown alleys.
Throughout our fair city, cars run red lights, drivers text on cell phones, and few vehicles come to full stops at stop signs. For safety’s sake, I pretend I’m invisible because many drivers treat me that way.
The shared-use path through Baker Park might seem to offer a respite from walking worries. But I must often pull my 2-year-old grandson aside as motorized bikes, scooters, or skateboards buzz by. Most bicyclists neglect to ring their bells when they approach us from behind.
Just last Saturday, a friend and I were crossing East Patrick Street at the east end of Carroll Creek Park when a speeding westbound car laid on his horn and passed within one foot behind me as we crossed in the crosswalk. On Sunday, seven motorcycles prevented me from crossing at Wilson Place and Taney Avenue as each blew through the stop sign without stopping.
Unfortunately, such hazards are a daily concern for Frederick walkers.
My complaint is not mere rhetoric. In 2020, there were over 6,700 pedestrian deaths in the U.S. — the greatest percentage increase since 1975 — despite Americans driving far less because of COVID-19. Pedestrian and bicyclist deaths and injuries have occurred in the Frederick area in recent years.
If I were king, I’d require every elected official and the city and county transportation planners take a daily 30-minute walk in their jurisdictions; they’d quickly become advocates for pedestrians.
We don’t need two speed cameras; we need a comprehensive plan for speed cameras throughout the city. Traffic-calming strategies are well-known, but we need action. Pedestrian deficiencies in Frederick are no secret, but they need to be addressed. My short list: no crosswalk in front of a train/bus station that has been in operation for 20 years, no painted crosswalks on Market Street throughout the downtown, no crosswalks from Hood College to the shopping center or health service across the street (or any leading into the Common Market shopping center on Seventhth Street), incomplete sidewalks on East Street, South Street and Baughmans Lane.
Even when the city acts, pedestrians are still second class. When road improvements were made along Ballenger Creek Pike, Jefferson Pike, and Butterfly Lane, new sidewalks were placed. Great! However, as I walk the east side of the improved road, I’m required to cross over four lanes of traffic to the west side, cross a bridge that has no safety rail or gap between cars and me, then cross back over four lanes of traffic to the east side — just to stay on the walking route I’m already on!
County officials recently patted each other on the back when they cut the ribbon for the 4.2-mile Ballenger Creek Trail, which took 22 years (that’s not a typo) from inception to completion. Great trail! But 22 years?
So, I’ll offer a walking metaphor of advice to my city and county officials: You are on the right path, but you need to pick up the pace — considerably!
When not walking around Frederick, Don DeArmon may be found hiking on the Appalachian Trail, in Gambrill State Park, or at Monocacy Battlefield. He writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.