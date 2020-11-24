Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016 may have prompted some silly calls for California to secede, but after President Trump’s failure to win reelection a significant proportion of the county seems intent to part ways with reality itself.
Shortly before I sat down to write this, one of the president’s soon-to-be former attorneys was on TV arguing that, in the final act of a diabolical plot to destroy America devised by the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, a software company bribed Georgia’s Republican governor and Republican secretary of state to rig their election results in favor of the Democratic candidate (curiously, Chavez also put his ghostly thumb on the scales to aid Republican Kelly Loeffler – or so the theory goes).
Thankfully, there don’t appear to be any such theories floating around about Frederick County’s election results (so far, I should say, given that Delegate Dan Cox has been busy the past two weeks as part of the president’s “elite strike force” in Pennsylvania). But the results do have some interesting things to say about Frederick’s future.
For starters, despite all the talk about fraud in big cities like Philly, Atlanta and Detroit (where Trump actually fared slightly better than in ’16) a report from the Brookings Institute finds that “Trump’s loss to Joe Biden was due mostly to voters in large metropolitan suburbs.” Driven largely by demographic shifts such as increases in suburban minority populations and growth in white college-graduates, Brookings concludes that “as the nation’s demography becomes more diverse in terms of race, age and educational attainment, the growing Democratic-leaning voting blocs are likely to comprise even greater shares of the suburban electorate.”
Democrats already comprise a greater share of Frederick County’s electorate. According to the Board of Elections, the number of registered Democrats in the county surpassed the number of Republicans at the beginning of this year. And while the 63,682 Frederick County residents who voted for Trump this year were a good deal more than the 59,522 votes the president garnered in 2016 to best Clinton by a 3,000 vote margin, record turnout propelled Biden well past Clinton’s 2016 numbers and allowed the president-elect to beat Trump locally by more than 13,000 votes. In fact, Biden not only outperformed Clinton, he polled well ahead of his former boss, too, who failed to carry Frederick in 2008 and 2012.
Does that mean Frederick’s evolving electorate is completely flipped? Well, not exactly. Due to the high volume of mail-in ballots and fewer in-person polling locations, this year’s results are more difficult to plot geographically, but some patterns do emerge. In the predominantly rural northern portion of the county, Republican challenger Gregory Coll garnered around 10,000 more votes than Congressman Jamie Raskin, but nowhere near enough to matter in Maryland’s gerrymandered 8th District. Meanwhile, in the 6th district that includes the largely suburban southern half of the county, Democrat David Trone coasted to victory, winning the Frederick County portion of the district by a 17,000 vote margin. So, while Frederick’s rural voters remain a part of the local electorate, it is suburban growth that sways our overall elections.
Maryland is heavily populated across the State, with the exceptions of the counties west of Frederick. And they are still heavily Republican. Even Frederick County has hot spots of Republicans, including Wolfsville, which has many Trump signs.
Trump signs and confederate flags. Sheesh....think they may have wanted the north to lose...figures.
