As the weather grows sharper, darker and colder, I find myself seeking out things that are softer, warmer and more cozy. The rhythm of the seasons isn’t always enjoyable at first, but as the leaves crunch under my feet and pumpkins adorn my front porch, I find myself enjoying the fall.
Part of my quest for comforting, familiar things around this time of year is frequenting bakeries in the Frederick area. I believe that our local area here has some of the best hidden gems in the state, some of which might even be hidden to many Frederick residents themselves. Certainly, when talking with out-of-town friends, Frederick is not known for having bakeries, and that should change in a hurry.
Each bakery in the area has such a unique style and approach that they complement each other so well. Close by our house, I find Stone Hearth Bakery. Small, no frills and affordable, this is where I end up stopping by on a chilly Sunday when a soup is soon to be simmering on the stove. They have delicious rustic breads, great small pastries such as their danishes and wonderful, if untraditional, croissants, and out of this world empanadas if you time it right. It’s affordable, downtown and easy to access. It’s one of my favorite little nooks.
One of the newer places in town, Bakehouse, has started to pick up some well-deserved buzz. From serving its pastries at farmer’s markets, to opening its own brick and mortar location on Market Street, Bakehouse deserves all the praise it gets. With lines that sometimes wrap around the block, I love the enthusiasm Frederick is showing for a small business. Bakehouse’s sticky buns with a cup of coffee at home in front of the fire is a combination every Frederick resident must try.
Deb’s Artisan bakery out in Middletown produces incredible delicacies of a dizzying variety. Located on a side street, this cute bakery makes some of the greatest pastries I’ve ever had. Particularly enjoyable are the rotating savory dishes such as mushroom/gruyere danish or the everything bagel croissant. The most exciting part about Deb’s is that it experiments with a wide range of ingredients so that the menu is always changing while still keeping familiar favorites.
All of these places, and many others I’m probably ignorant of, make up a very underrated baking industry that every Frederick County resident should be proud of!
