If we have the free will to live on our terms, do we also have the free will to end our lives on our terms? It’s a sensitive question about a taboo topic: death not by accident, nature or servitude, but by choice.

The United States has long struggled with the topic of death with dignity, employing a myriad of prerequisites before realistic consideration.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

You only die once. Your family will only grieve once. And I don’t want that to be after a long time of watching me die slowly of some hopeless ailment. As soon as I can’t take care of myself and become a burden on my family physically and mentally, take me home country roads. I had my time here and I have no regrets.

cleanrunoff

This is the one and only reason I own a handgun. With any luck and fortune i will have the physical ability to use it if and when the time comes. I do have concerns about the mess and the effect it will have on whomever finds me. A prescription would be much easier and cleaner. "The best that you can hope for is to die in your sleep." Kenny Rogers, "The Gambler"

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

“Striking a balance between individual rights and societal safeguards is a complex challenge…” It is. One of the concerns is for the real “choice” of a disabled person influenced or dominated by someone with ulterior motives. Misplaced trust in less important things is not always obvious until it is too late.

shiftless88

It is ridiculous that people have a say on when I choose to die. And blocking access to medication to do this is absurd. I mean sure, I can blow my brains out with a shotgun but is that a better solution for everyone concerned? We treat our pets with more dignity and compassion than is allowed for ourselves.

Riptide262

We have a 16 year old dog that is at the end of his life. Your are 100% correct that we treat our pets better at the end than people. Why is it necessary to endure pain, expense, and humiliation of dying naturally from disease or just the decline of old age. You should have the option to decide when and how your final chapter ends. It is nobody eases business. .

