Nowadays, monarch butterflies have become rare because of climate change and the use of chemicals. They can’t find enough food and habitat in areas where we live. They become our uninvited guests. So the butterflies hide, and we don’t see them as much as we used to.
Butterflies are pretty. They move from flower to flower easily and gracefully. For those suffering from various ailments, butterflies bring a good feeling. Their beauty says it all. When I read that their number is dwindling, I had a sense of disappointment.
The whole summer, I kept looking for them. Small, white and yellow varieties showed up in the garden. Along with the honeybees, they brought a kind of plurality that we so badly needed. The flowers in the garden with full bloom were ready for the guests.
But the real treat was when the monarch butterflies arrived toward the very end. They were few in number. During a sunny day, they dazzled with their colorful wings. For me, their arrival was a big event, no doubt.
Before I could fully digest the happiness of the arrival of the monarch butterflies in my garden, the death of a real monarch happened on the other side of the pond. At age 96, Queen Elizabeth II died in the United Kingdom. Not only her British subjects, but the entire world seemed to be sad.
For years, there seemed to be a lingering sense of inevitability of her passing. When it actually happened, the airwaves chronicled everything after that moment. The pomp, the ceremonies at various points, the outpouring of love and a sense of loss were packed into a phenomenon called “a royal funeral.”
In the gatherings of friends, coworkers and relatives, the main subject of discussion for over a week became the queen and her funeral. Because of the difference of time between Frederick and London, some promised to get up at 5 in the morning to watch the funeral. And they did.
As Americans, they were not royalists. But the funeral was an experience of a lifetime. The queen was a legend and a symbol. In a way, many in Frederick wanted to honor her. The president and the first lady went to the UK, and they represented all of us.
Queen Elizabeth, as a young woman, drove a truck during the war. Those who served in World War II carry a sense of duty that is only known to them. There have been wars in Korea, Vietnam, Kuwait and Iraq. Those who have served in those wars possess a special pride. In that sense, they share the queen’s commitment to her country. The veterans of Frederick may or may not like monarchies. But they love words like duty, commitment and freedom. The queen represented all of that.
The summer’s end also brought an invitation to attend the birthday party for a 4-year-old for which thoughts about the monarch and the butterflies had to be put on hold. At the party, there was a crowd of future presidents, CEOs, athletes and architects just to name a few.
The average age of adults at the party went considerably up after my wife and I entered the scene. The adults talked about problems of the world — Japan and Puerto Rico were hit by powerful storms, and the economy was passing through uncertainty — while their sons and daughters played in the grass and in the water. None of this bothered the kids. It was their time to play, and they were doing it.
For me, it was a sheer joy to be among them. The only question I kept asking myself: What kind of world would they inherit? Given the situation we are in, whether in Frederick or Timbuktu, can we keep the world safe for them?
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick. His books “Blown Away,” “Song of Satan” and “Nineteenth of November” are available at amazon.com.
(3) comments
Birds need bugs too.
I put in a pollinator garden last year. It really took off this year. And I have a patch of milkweeds near the veggie garden. I saw more monarchs this year than I have in at least a decade.
Used to be, when I was a kid, a lot of large back yards had an overgrown patch with lots of milkweed and other flowering plants and weeds where I'd find banana spiders and all sorts of things. Now, every yard is manicured and cut short and HOAs don't want anything to do with something that isn't just plain grass. Highway medians need to be planted with the sorts of things that foster our bugs (bees butterflies, etc.) to thrive. The grass circles on off-ramps also. Now...they're just cut short, or it's just tall grass if not with zero weeds.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.