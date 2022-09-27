Nowadays, monarch butterflies have become rare because of climate change and the use of chemicals. They can’t find enough food and habitat in areas where we live. They become our uninvited guests. So the butterflies hide, and we don’t see them as much as we used to.

Butterflies are pretty. They move from flower to flower easily and gracefully. For those suffering from various ailments, butterflies bring a good feeling. Their beauty says it all. When I read that their number is dwindling, I had a sense of disappointment.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Birds need bugs too.

public-redux
public-redux

I put in a pollinator garden last year. It really took off this year. And I have a patch of milkweeds near the veggie garden. I saw more monarchs this year than I have in at least a decade.

Greg F
Greg F

Used to be, when I was a kid, a lot of large back yards had an overgrown patch with lots of milkweed and other flowering plants and weeds where I'd find banana spiders and all sorts of things. Now, every yard is manicured and cut short and HOAs don't want anything to do with something that isn't just plain grass. Highway medians need to be planted with the sorts of things that foster our bugs (bees butterflies, etc.) to thrive. The grass circles on off-ramps also. Now...they're just cut short, or it's just tall grass if not with zero weeds.

