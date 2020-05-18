We know a lot of you look forward to our daily “Good morning” quote. We know that because we’ve heard from many in the past few weeks since we moved the quote from the front page to Page 2.
Well, we hope today’s good morning quote is a bit more special for those who objected to the move.
“Mistakes are a fact of life. It is the response to error that counts.” The words come from American poet Nikki Giovanni. And we find those words especially pertinent today.
Those sentiment rings true because we’ve heard your objections and we’ve moved our daily quote back to the bottom of Page 1. As always, we appreciate the feedback.
Stay safe,
Paul Milton
Editor
