A few weeks ago, we stopped publishing a weekly TV book in our weekend paper. We did it to save money and because we believed that, in this day of online television listings, it was no longer needed.
In the subsequent weeks, many of you disagreed with our decision. You told us that you used those listings to plan your daily viewing. We’ve heard you loud and clear.
So, starting next week, we will be adding daily evening TV listings to the Frederick News-Post. (The exact date for restarting the listings won’t be known for a few days; the syndication that sends them to us has a few setup tasks before they can send us the content. But once we know that date, we’ll be sure to let you know.)
As always, we appreciate your calls and emails about this and other topics. And while we can’t bring back the weekly tab, we can add daily grids into the main newspaper. We hope this is a compromise that not only helps us reach the necessary cost savings we need, but also shows our commitment to our members who want the listings.
We try to make the best decisions about the content that appears in the FNP. And we count on our members to tell us when we’re right and when we’re wrong.
Thanks for being part of the FNP family.
Paul Milton
Editor
