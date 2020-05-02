The newspaper industry looks a heck of a lot different than the one I joined more than 30 years ago. There are lots of reasons why. As the world has changed, so have we. But if I had to find one predominant reason, it’s mostly due to changing reader habits, brought mostly about by advancing technology such as the internet and cell phones, has forced us to rethink the way we deliver the news.
So, we’ve had to adjust by finding new ways to serve our members. The old adage, adapt or die, has become a sad reality for many newspapers throughout the country. Fortunately, we’ve done a pretty good job of adapting at The Frederick News-Post. Each time, we’ve tried to do it in a way that not only fits the way our readers consume the news, but also when and where they do.
We’ve launched websites and newsletters, designed mobile apps and engaged with readers on social media in ways that we would never have dreamt a few decades ago. We’ve offered digital access to our content for our print members as well as digital-only access for those who no longer want a traditional home delivery. Each time, it’s been done with the notion that as people’s lives have become busier, we’ve had to get them the news in a format that works best for them. We look at what we do as a partnership with each of you and we’re appreciative of the continued support you’ve shown us.
Today, we’re making another change in how we deliver the news to our print members with our new combined Saturday-Sunday edition, hitting the newsstands and community front porches Saturday morning. The combined edition will contain all of the features you’re used to seeing on Saturdays and Sundays in one expanded edition. You’ll still see the neighborhood news, entertainment coverage, “Yesterdays,” crosswords and, of course our award-winning local news coverage you’ve always enjoyed.
Plus, we’re committing more pages to local content, including an expanded commentary section. And we’ll have a digest on page A2 that looks at the national and international news of the day. And when local sports return, we’ll have the Friday night game coverage you expect from the News-Post. If you’re a fan of our comics, we’re including both the Saturday and Sunday strips.
This idea of a combined Saturday-Sunday publication is something we’ve discussed internally for some time now. We know weekends are busy and some don’t have the time to read the entire paper. Our hope is that giving you your favorite features a day early will give you more time to enjoy the newspaper.
And on Sundays, we’ll provide our members our “Sunday Best,” a newsletter delivered to your email inbox filled with stories from Saturday as well as content that you might have missed from the previous day’s paper.
It’s no coincidence that this change comes while we’re in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve had to look at the economics of how we deliver the news to you.
One thing that hasn’t changed — that’s our commitment to providing you with local coverage of Frederick County that’s informative, entertaining and useful. We hope you’ll enjoy our new Saturday-Sunday edition.
Paul Milton
Editor
