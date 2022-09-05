This Labor Day, appropriately, we are announcing a change to our publication schedule that will provide our production and delivery staff members some of the same holidays off that most of us enjoy.
Today marks the last day we will produce print editions of our paper on six major holidays, or on alternate days as recognized by the federal government and the U.S. Post Office.
Going forward, our offices will be closed — and our delivery teams will get a chance to sleep in — on Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Day, Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day.
When the federal observance of a major holiday falls on a Monday, like the observance of Christmas this year on Dec. 26, we will take that day off.
Of course, the news never stops, so we will continue to staff holidays with reporters and photographers, although at a reduced level. And our subscribing members will continue to have full access to that timely reporting and all of our online resources through the holidays.
This will not affect subscription prices. Or, put another way, we will not reduce subscription prices or extend their terms. Rather, the small reduction in operating expenses we will gain from this change will help us minimize subscription rate increases over the next year.
But mostly, it's a chance for our hard-working production and delivery teams to take a break and spend some time relaxing with their families.
— Geordie Wilson, publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.