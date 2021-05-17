Anonymous allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior by Frederick Alderman Roger Wilson sent shock waves through the city late last year. They touched off debates about politics, race, fairness, sexual harassment and power dynamics, privacy, governmental ethics, the use of social media in public discourse and the nature of community journalism.
These are all thorny issues, and they are made even more vexing because so few details about the allegations are known, because they were raised in a Facebook post by Wilson’s fellow-alderman Ben MacShane on behalf of women who have remained anonymous.
That lack of hard information puts a spotlight on the role of The Frederick News-Post in covering the allegations and their aftermath.
In article comments, in letters and on social media, The News-Post has been criticized by allies of Roger Wilson for giving credence to anonymous, unsubstantiated allegations
On the other hand, many have said the paper should be doing more to tell the stories of the women who first raised their concerns with MacShane. As we have indicated in our coverage, and as was made clear in the recently released outside attorney’s investigation, several of the women who had spoken with MacShane also spoke later with us. Yet we have not printed details of what they told us.
For that reticence, we owe our readers — and the women who spoke to us — an explanation.
Core principles
Every journalistic organization embodies a certain philosophy in its coverage.
One critical dimension that distinguishes media outlets is the extent to which they embrace so-called advocacy journalism. Mainstream news outlets traditionally have aspired to impartiality and objectivity as core principles, trying to reflect a variety of perspectives without coming down on one side or the other.
Yet many journalists today, wary of false equivalence, are de-sanctifying those principles and raising as their banner the goal of seeking and telling the truth.
At The News-Post, we believe that fair and impartial coverage — as frustrating and limited as it can be — better serves our community over the long term. We believe we can best serve the community by providing our readers with the information they need to make their own judgments, not by bludgeoning them with ours.
(At least in the news pages. On the editorial page, we relish sharing our opinions. But they need to be based on facts, and in local matters, those facts typically start with our news coverage.)
We are not absolute in that approach. But we do try to remember that we are not so wise as to always know who is right and which “truth” deserves telling over another.
Anonymity and fairness
The Wilson story has been a challenging test of our principles.
We spoke at length with four women who shared stories of what they described as unwanted sexual advances by Wilson. A theme in what the women told us, and also those women who spoke with the lawyer who wrote the recently released report, was that they felt Wilson used his public position to get close to them. Several of them expressed concern about how going public with their stories would affect their professional lives, given Wilson’s local prominence.
If true, the stories raise important questions about the mingling of power, politics and sex. We tried to work with them to get sufficient details about those encounters into print so that readers – and voters – can evaluate for themselves whether the incidents ring true and might be disqualifying for a local elected official.
But we couldn’t do it. Our efforts foundered on concerns about anonymity and fairness.
The use of anonymous sources is always fraught for journalists. Anonymous sources are inherently less credible than named sources, and stories built on anonymous sources tend to raise as many questions as they answer. People rightly place more confidence in allegations made by named individuals. If nothing else, readers can better gauge the possibility of mixed motives if they know something about the person making the allegations.
We do sometimes run stories that grant anonymity to sources, but it’s a carefully considered decision. One critical factor is whether we can independently verify the bulk of the story. In situations like this, though, that’s very difficult, given that the behavior in question is private.
Despite having few opportunities to verify their stories, we were willing to write about the women’s experiences anonymously if they would allow us to share important details with Wilson, so that he could respond. That would, of course, mean effectively identifying them to Wilson.
That request reflects the core principle of fairness we try to maintain. If we are going to write an article that might cast someone in an unflattering light, fairness dictates we at least give that person an opportunity to respond.
Unfortunately, for various reasons, the women we spoke with were not comfortable with us sharing their names or identifiable details of their stories with Wilson, making it impossible for us to offer him a reasonable opportunity to respond.
Stuck, for now
We understand and respect that the women who spoke with us might choose not to share their stories publicly or even with Wilson. That’s a deeply personal decision.
But without sources willing to go public, or without us at least being able to give Wilson a chance to respond to key details of their accounts, we have no story that we felt comfortable printing.
We know the women’s experiences raise important issues for the community to consider, but we cannot, by the standards we hold ourselves to, move forward with publication at this time. We know that might not sit well with some, but we are not comfortable practicing the kind of journalism that would leave someone accused of serious misconduct unable to reasonably respond to those accusations.
We hope that those who would like to see us go ahead with the stories anyway can imagine a role reversal, where they or someone they support faces anonymous accusations in the paper, with no way to respond to the particulars of the claims. That wouldn't be fair, either.
Should the circumstances change, and should we be able to write the story in a way that aligns with our core principles, we look forward to doing so. We know these issues are matters of deep public concern. In the meantime, we hope this column at least sheds some light on the thought processes behind our decision to hold back — for now.
Geordie Wilson
Publisher
