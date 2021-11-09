It seems so simple, that we should be able to get a newspaper to your home by breakfast, the way we always have.
And yet the delivery complaints come in by the hundreds, day after day, from readers who cannot understand why we are struggling to get them their papers as and when they expect, or at all.
And they really, really can’t understand why it takes us so long to answer their calls or complaints.
I sympathize. Even as publisher, I am not immune. And even though I know exactly what our team is up against, and how unbelievably hard they are working, I still want to see my paper on my doorstep, and I miss it when it’s late or not delivered at all. And, of course, we all know how maddening it is when you can’t get through to a customer service department.
But here is the challenge: The same economic forces leaving restaurant, warehouse and bus driving jobs vacant are hitting us, too. In a big way. Right now, we need to hire almost 30 carriers, and that number has not budged in months.
To cover the routes that don’t have regular carriers, we move mountains every day. We work with our other carriers to deliver multiple routes, and we have our small staff fill in the rest. Here’s how bad it’s gotten: Our core delivery staff members have been working as much as 80 to 90 hours a week to cover those down routes.
But those routes ramble over hundreds of miles and include thousands of papers, and daylight saving time only ends one night a year – we don’t get extra hours to deliver the other days. So routes are delivered late and houses get missed, because substitutes don’t know them as well as regular carriers. And frustrations build. And the phone calls back up in customer service, with subscribers getting increasingly irate.
We hear regularly from readers at the end of their tethers. They just want us to solve this, to pay more, to do whatever it takes to get carriers and just end this cycle of bad service.
We feel the same way. But we have no magic potions. We are doing everything we can think of to bring on more carriers, yet we are barely treading water. We are adjusting rates, we are simplifying routes, we are offering big signing bonuses, we are offering referral bonuses, we are advertising everywhere we can think of, and we haven’t found the solution.
Sooner or later, we know the tide will turn. Newspaper delivery is an attractive second or part-time job for people looking to cut down debt or put some extra money aside. It’s not easy work, to be sure, especially in the rain or the snow. But the independence is attractive, and for a few hours of early-morning work, carriers can make a few hundred dollars a week as an independent contractor. We are looking at everything from pay to working conditions to make sure it remains an attractive opportunity.
We also are looking at our delivery structures. Everything is on the table. Later this month, we are eliminating our Sunday Saver advertising product, because it is burdening our carriers. We are working with The Washington Post and other papers we deliver to streamline those routes; we are re-adjusting our own routes to make them easier to deliver.
For some parts of the county, we are even looking at a collaboration with the Post Office. It may no longer make sense for us to deliver to some areas; we may need to shift to postal delivery.
Whatever it takes, we are in this for the long haul. We know how important the daily paper is to our readers.
Although we cannot promise immediate fixes to all of the delivery challenges our readers have experienced recently, we can promise that we are working hard, and we are committed to solving this.
In the meantime, we respectfully request that if you are experiencing poor service, please reach out to us by email, at CustomerService@newspost.com, rather than calling us. It is much faster for us to respond that way. We will, of course, provide the same service credits for email complaints that we do for service complaints received by telephone.
As we work through this, we thank you for your patience, your understanding and your support.
— Geordie Wilson, Publisher
