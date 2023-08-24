Congratulations to Maryland State Police Trooper 3 for 50 years of lifesaving service to the citizens of Frederick County and surrounding areas.
Serving as a Central Alarm dispatcher when Trooper 3 first went in service, I vividly recall the early days of medivac helicopters. Early Bell Jet Rangers were about the size of a Honda Accord.
Patients were loaded lengthwise, lying beside both the paramedic and the pilot. It was interesting to see tall troopers such as Eric Smothers and Paul Crutchley squeeze themselves into extremely small aircraft.
Instead of the highly technical system in place today that coordinates medivac flights in Maryland, as an early dispatcher, I would dial (yes, dial) a phone number at the state police helicopter hangar and ask a crew to respond to an incident.
Not long after Trooper 3 went in service, I was involved in my first incident utilizing the new local helicopter at a car crash on Interstate 70 near New Design Road.
What a thrill to see a searchlight beam down and check the landing area while the chopper hovered overhead. The black, yellow and white whirlybird eased down from the sky and landed close to the scene.
It was unnerving for a young firefighter to approach the helicopter with a patient as the rotors swirled overhead.
Maryland State Police medivac helicopters are part of an expansive coordinated system to provide the highest level of emergency medical services.
As the state police helicopter fleet was being developed, the Maryland Institute of Emergency Medical Services Systems was born.
In 1969, the Center for the Study of Trauma — later to become the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center — opened. Cowley was a champion of the “Golden Hour” and worked closely with state police to utilize helicopters to transport critical care patients.
In 1970, the first patient was transported by state police medivac helicopter.
Then-Gov. Marvin Mandel became a cheerleader and advocate for Shock Trauma in 1971 when James P. Mause, the chief clerk of the Maryland House of Delegates and a close friend of Mandel, was seriously injured in a crash on I-70S (now I-270) while en route from Annapolis to his house in Myersville.
When Mandel realized the seriousness of Mause’s injuries, he contacted Cowley and had Mause transported to Shock Trauma by state police helicopter.
As a result of the firsthand knowledge of lifesaving work of Cowley and the state police medivac helicopters, Mandel issued an executive order on Feb. 26, 1973, to create the nation’s first statewide EMS system.
I was fortunate to be present when MIEMSS (Maryland Institute of Emergency Medical Services Systems) Region II, covering Frederick and Washington counties, was instituted at a ceremony at the Sheraton in Hagerstown. Mandel gave the keynote address.
Today, general fund allocations, tag registration fees and surcharges on moving traffic violations support the Maryland Emergency Medical System Operations Fund.
The fund directly supports state police helicopter operations and a replacement schedule, the Shock Trauma Center, Maryland Institute Emergency Medical Services Systems, the Maryland Fire-Rescue Institute and other emergency services.
However, according to the Maryland Emergency Medical System Operations Fund Fiscal 2022 Budget Overview, the Emergency Medical System Operations Fund will soon face an operating deficit.
To address the predicted funding shortfall, an effort during the last legislative session proposed utilizing some of the windfall tax income from the sale of cannabis to help fund our statewide emergency services, which will most likely see an increase in car crashes and patients.
Every citizen in Maryland might one day need the services of your local fire and rescue company, the state police medivac helicopter or the Shock Trauma Center.
These and other critical fire and EMS agencies that depend on the Emergency Medical System Operations Fund are the foundation of the infrastructure of emergency medical care that Cowley envisioned. The viability of the fund is critical to maintaining lifesaving services.
I am hopeful our legislators will assure these critical funding needs and consider the utilization of revenue received from cannabis sales as a funding source for our lifesaving emergency medical services team.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a Frederick County native with over 50 years of fire/rescue service in Frederick County and as an EMT. He retired as deputy chief/director of the Frederick County Division of Volunteer Fire/Rescue Service and is currently president and deputy chief of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department.
