Some days I feel like an extra from a Mad Max movie, minus the war paint and funky hair — well, at least minus the war paint.
It’s not uncommon for me to round out any morning toilette by strapping, wrapping and slipping into a selection of carefully chosen accoutrements. They belong to a growing arsenal of custom and over-the-counter braces, supports and immobilizers — all designed to ease me through the day in greater comfort, and ideally prevent further damage to age- and injury-compromised body parts.
Thanks to lifelong issues, the knee collection takes up the largest amount of space in the bathroom cupboard reserved for my special helpers. Even before my latest substantial misadventure 18 months ago, I owned a small army of neoprene, elastic and metal-reinforced paraphernalia meant to keep my patellas properly aligned. The stockpile goes from inexpensive tried and true mainstays to costly fitted state-of-the-art items.
As old school as it gets are the neatly rolled Ace bandages of differing lengths, widths and fasteners ranging from today’s Velcro to yesteryear’s bent and rusted safety pins. The Aces remain a versatile first-aid favorite, and have been known to successfully stand in for the more sophisticated creations conceived to replace them.
On the other end of the spectrum, and arguably the crown jewels of my durable medical equipment, are my elegant Italian-made, adjustable, lockable, hinged knee stabilizers. They have intricately entwined laces, extend from mid-thigh to mid-calf, require a tricky maneuver to put on and take off and last, but not least, pair surprisingly well with my oft-worn wrist straps. The overall effect of this particular ensemble is perhaps more aging rock star than Road Warrior. But that’s OK.
Even if they aren’t very fashionable, my support and containment accessories are frequent conversation starters, especially when I run into someone I haven’t seen for a while. It’s too bad I have to disappoint those hoping to hear tales of skiing accidents, mountaineering mishaps or other exotic vacation snafus. The truth is I’m the woman who fractured a wrist walking the dog; broke an ankle making a bed; and dislocated a kneecap doing laundry. There’s nothing sexy about having to wear reversible thumb-immobilizers to offset keyboarding-induced carpel tunnel flare-ups. And my tennis elbow band was earned not through a lifetime spent on the courts, but rather by sliding a computer mouse around several hours a day. The gear may appear intriguing, but the reasons I need it are prosaic to the core.
I do have one new assistive device that may move me closer to something like cool tough-guy status. For my birthday late last year my husband gave me a handsome walking stick. It’s meant to be an aid on long hikes and over uneven ground, two situations at which my rehabbing knee continues to balk. Now that it’s spring, I might finally get to give it a test drive.
With my sleek knee braces, tightly swathed wrists and imposing walking stick, I look forward to being ever more bold and confident.
Still, although the assorted hardware may give me a slight edge in an imaginary post-apocalyptic world, I’m thinking it’ll be more of a ride in the slow lane than a race down Fury Road for me.
Woodsboro resident and would-be Road Warrior Susan Writer wishes everyone a safe and happy spring, and birthday felicitations to T.
(1) comment
"The truth is I’m the woman who fractured a wrist walking the dog; broke an ankle making a bed; and dislocated a kneecap doing laundry." LOL I broke my leg once when my ankle buckled walking in my bedroom. Most recently I was wishing for a better story for the 3 months off my feet and 3 months of rehab after...falling down just 4 stairs. With a railing I somehow missed grabbing. I am adjusting to wearing very white wide supportive sneaks. I have no hope yet of other footwear or no footwear. I was not a high heels person, but I was not a sneakers person. On the upside, our 25 year old daughter says very white sneakers are in style (?) Yeah, don't care. I am glad just to walk. And they say old folks can't change.
