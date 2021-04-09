I will not mention how transformational the last 365 or so days have been because you already know that. Obviously, right now, there’s a lot of pent-up energy to get out and live our lives to the fullest.
Of course, it’s also spring, and as I begin to write this article on Easter Sunday, the spirit of rebirth is overwhelming. It is like we’re at some kind of existential crossroad(s) or something. We want to bust out, be free again, run on the beach, hike our beautiful mountain trails, maybe even get drenched in a rainstorm while we twirl around in ritual celebration, like a whirling dervish reveling in the joys of life and worship.
But we should tread carefully. We tend to be somewhat of a boom to bust society — either we’re all in or not in at all. On one level, I totally respect and tend to subscribe to that as well, but right now, we should tread with cautious optimism — what I call Future Normal.
The idea is really nothing more than hedging your bets and not getting overconfident that everything will go back to EXACTLY how it was before. Frankly, I don’t believe we’ll ever be EXACTLY the same and hopefully for the better. Many of the great thinkers, philosophers and spiritual leaders generally profess the idea that suffering makes you more resilient and stronger. So why would we want to go back to “normal?” Haven’t we learned something? Isn’t “normal” what partially got us into this predicament in the first place? Complacency and believing that we were immune and that it can’t happen here?
So, what does Future Normal look like? The basic foundation would be all the preventive measures we already know about: good hygiene, vaccines, social distancing, masks and general optimism about the future.
Another part will be things like no mask-shaming or COVID-19 shaming. Yeah, it’s a thing, and I’ve read about people being harassed for wearing masks or told they look stupid wearing one. This is pure ignorance, and unfortunately, ignorance isn’t eliminated by Clorox wipes. There is also the flip side where, for example, if you temporarily don’t have your mask properly covering your nose and mouth, you get an earful. The bottom line is we’re all unique beings who can be affected in many different ways by COVID or any other virus, so we shouldn’t be judging each other, and we should respect one another’s vulnerabilities to the virus.
Inevitably, that seminal moment will come when we will all ask if we need to still wear a mask. If the answer is no, then my guess is that for some of us, that will signal that the pandemic is officially over. Personally, I am not holding my breath on this one, and I think it will be a very gradual transition. Many people will likely keep wearing a mask regardless of any CDC guidelines or state mandates, and they shouldn’t fear being stigmatized for taking the extra precaution. My sense is that the closest we’ll ever come to declaring the pandemic as being officially over is everyone getting the vaccine.
As for me, I’m looking forward to getting out in some of the great warm weather we have in store, but I’ll have my mask handy in my back pocket and not let my guard down, so I can protect myself. That way I’ll stay healthy for many springs and summers to come and hopefully someday be one of those people who can say it is over.
Nelson embraces unconventional wisdom and writes from Myersville. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.