As the grandfather of five young women, ages 23 down to 13, I have had a front row seat to witness the emerging dynamic of a remarkable group of young people.
Generation Z was referred to in one study from Axis, a faith-based group that works with youth, as “millennials on steroids.”
Generation Z has emerged as a population increasingly worthy of attention, especially now as its older members enter young adulthood. Born after 1995, Generation Zs made up one tenth of the 2020 electorate; and while they share a number of characteristics with millennials, their formative years have been shaped by a drastically changing world, resulting in key differences in attitudes, tendencies and outlook.
Who are these creatures of the internet and social media? A major segment of their population, some 75 million, currently between 10 and 25 years of age, are diverse in their acknowledged insistence on, and respect for, racial equality and sexual identity, and they are color blind in regard to individual relationships and friendships.
Compare Gen Zs with the mindset of their grandparents who grew up in the 1950s when the medium of television was in its infancy. Westerns, crime shows and anti-Communist propaganda ruled the air waves. The good guys always won, and the bad guys were killed or sent away to pay their debt to society. No middle ground was offered.
It was not until the late 1960s that television and movies began to seek more realistic portraits of men and women protagonists. This changing of the guard has made it increasingly difficult for Gen Zs to comprehend a society that was so willing to accept the unbelievable.
Guarding against stereotyping them, and Gen Zs are by no means monolithic, Gen Zs are pragmatic and value relationships, and they respect people regardless of how shocking their lifestyles might seem to others. Gen Zs most closely mirror their millennial siblings and friends on key social and political issues but with considerably reduced optimism.
Gen Zs grew up with technology, the internet and social media, which sometimes causes them to be stereotyped as “tech-addicted social justice warriors,” according to the marketing firm Inside Intelligencer.
Gen Zs have struggled through “Generation COVID,” forced with being schooled in the confines of their homes. Many missed their high school graduations, proms and face-to-face meetings with friends. Athletes had their sports seasons canceled, denying many the opportunity to be seen by college scouts, which might have resulted in scholarships.
Some observers have suggested that those disappointments toughened Gen Zs up. I am not so sure of that. Prices were paid socially, emotionally and educationally. Still, they are a hardy bunch.
According to a 2021 report in Newsweek magazine, the United States is experiencing a reckoning with its past. Many Gen Zs do not accept the idea or ideal of “exceptionalism” in defining the American character.
Many see the country as having been built on the backs of slaves, while oppressing immigrants, farm workers, and refugees fleeing wars and political upheaval. Gen Zs condemn the degradation of Native American culture and the theft of indigenous lands as far back as the European landings in the New World. Is that the entire truth? Maybe not, but tell that to an idealistic teenager who has never been offered an expansive, serious historical study of the colonial experience.
The way American history should be taught in schools is a controversial subject and a major battleground in the culture wars that divide the country. The economic and religious obstacles to national unity are extensive. Parent groups in many parts of the country have protested curriculums that they believe present the United States and its Founding Fathers in a negative light.
The 1619 Project, published by The New York Times, is a series of essays, poems and short fiction about the lasting legacy and implications of slavery in the United States, according to the writers of the project. Titled after the year the ship, the White Lion, anchored and sold the first enslaved African people to the English colonies, these essays review the hypocrisy of how a country founded on ideals of freedom preserved the institution of slavery and its lasting legacy.
It is a complicated world that Generation Z will, in time, inherit. Wish them well.
