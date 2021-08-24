‘The race of mankind would perish did they cease to aid each other. We cannot exist without mutual help.” — Sir Walter Scott, 1771-1832
“And so, my fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” — John F. Kennedy, inaugural address, Jan. 20, 1961
In the past, we were altruistic. We helped our country do better by helping others. We protested wars because we didn’t want more of our soldiers killed needlessly. We protested on behalf of women and people of color in order to claim voting rights and civil rights for them. Against that backdrop, protesting mask requirements seems ridiculous.
Some of us joined the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps to help other people. We willingly donated to aid states and countries (other than our own) that suffered natural disasters. Many helped elderly neighbors get groceries or mow their lawn.
It’s nice to think that we would still do things such as the ones I mentioned. Unfortunately, too many of us go ballistic over the smallest thing, especially if it has been politicized. When it has, suddenly our children become pawns, our neighbors are on their own, and it’s every man for himself. All in this together is out and selfishness is in. It seems as if we have gone from helping others to “me, me, me” in the blink of an eye.
We pay attention to tornado, wind and flood warnings. We pay attention to our dentist, eye doctor and physician. Why don’t we pay attention to health experts regarding the pandemic?
We won’t look directly at a solar eclipse without eye protection (well, most of us won’t). Why do we argue against wearing a protective mask during a pandemic?
We buy insurance for our homes, our cars, our health and our lives. Why won’t we buy a bit of insurance against the pandemic by wearing a mask, something that costs very little?
In-person school is back, and some are demanding that children not be forced to wear masks in school. Even though that seems to reflect a rather nonchalant attitude about the health and welfare of children, maybe we are on the same page: We all want things to be the way they used to be. Well, they aren’t and aren’t likely to be going forward. We have gone through a pandemic that killed far too many of our fellow citizens, and we are now dealing with a variant that is more contagious and is spreading.
Yet we badger the doctors and specialists who recommend masks. We harass school board members who call for our children to be masked. Having our children traumatized by active shooter drills doesn’t bother us, but wearing that mask, oh boy, that is real trauma.
Children have a tendency to emulate their parents. If parents don’t complain in the home about masks, kids probably won’t either. If parents stress that a mask’s purpose is to protect the wearer and others, kids will get it. They adjust, especially if they do not hear negativity about it from their parents.
There are certainly children who have legitimate medical reasons for not wearing a mask. But to those of you who are protesting mask requirements or mandates because it infringes on your freedoms, I say, “Please, get over yourself.” Take a step back and consider others, including your children, your parents, relatives and friends, and consider their unalienable right to life.
If you are anti-mask because you don’t believe in the pandemic itself, a coronavirus that has killed over 600,000 of our fellow Americans, take a step back and ask yourself, “What if I’m wrong?”
If you are anti-mask because you have allowed a political party to usurp every last vestige of your independent thinking, take a step back and find the resolve that allows you to be a smart follower, someone who believes in “better safe than sorry.”
Mocking or threatening those who are trying their best to look out for our welfare is not a good look. It’s not who we once were. It’s not who we should be.
To those fighting mask recommendations and mandates, I say, “Get vaccinated if you aren’t already, wear a mask when necessary, and again, get over yourself.” Do it for others and for the people who care about you. Make sure the people who encourage your allegiance to selfishness in order to further their own agenda aren’t the masters of your life. Why? Because life, here and now, is our real freedom.
Patricia Weller writes from Emmitsburg and can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.