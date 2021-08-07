A new word has entered the popular vocabulary of Americans, a word with enough “ear appeal” to make it one we’ll probably be hearing for a good while: “Twisties.”
It sounds innocent enough. It could be a new snack food, or perhaps a new thing to do to your hair. It could be a waterfront tavern in New Jersey, in Strathmere, between Cape May and Atlantic City.
Well, by golly, wouldn’t you know, it’s all those things. “Twisties” is not only a go-to seafood restaurant sitting right at the edge of the ocean on the East Coast of the United States. It’s a cheesy chip snack in Australia and Southeast Asia countries like Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore. And, according to the website Men’s Hairstyles Today, it’s “one of the most popular hairstyles for Black men.” It’s “trendy and cool,” the site reports.
But the new use of the word conveys a much more serious meaning. It describes a dangerous mental slip that athletes, particularly gymnasts, contend with in competition, especially in high-level, high-pressure settings like the Olympics. We started hearing it a lot in the past couple of weeks when the U.S.A.’s Simone Biles temporarily dropped out of the Games to deal with it.
Athletes define twisties as a loss of spatial awareness, as a disconnect between mind and body, when they’re doing fast and hazardous airborne routines. Laurie Hernandez, Ms. Biles’ 2016 Olympic teammate, told Olympics.com that it’s not uncommon. “The rhythm is off, and your brain will like stutter-step for half a second and that’s enough to throw off the whole skill,” she said.
Ms. Biles has been widely credited for her decision to deal with twisties publicly, since in her case she linked it with her mental health. The pressures of being in the ultimate spotlight, at the center of the world stage, for many years as a young person — she’s just 24 and a gymnastics veteran — were temporarily too much to handle.
There’s no doubt that ordinary folks like us will soon forget the the recent use of the word “twisties” and start using it to describe our ordinary, daily derailments. Something will come unglued, we’ll be left momentarily mentally paralyzed, and we’ll blame the twisties. Once the seriousness of Ms. Biles’ experience wears off, Facebook will be filled with reports of everybody’s twisties. Old folks won’t be the only people suffering “senior moments.”
The fact is we change the meanings of lots of words to fit circumstances they weren’t initially used to describe. Most recently the word “cancel” — as in “cancel culture” — got a new line in the dictionary’s list of its meanings when everybody and his/her brother/sister were being drummed out of the corps for one transgression or another.
It took me awhile to understand that “woke” meant to be awakened, to be aware. It’s frequently used in the context of racial justice, and according to some linguists emerged from African-American conversation.
I thought I knew what “hack” meant — it’s a very graphic description of somebody chopping their way into a place they probably shouldn’t be, as in a bad actor getting into your computer to steal its information or short-circuit its wiring. But then people started using it to describe acceptable, even beneficial, shortcuts in daily chores. Wait a minute — how did we go from “A” and wind up at “Z”, in the blink of a brain pulse? Can A also be Z? Can Z also be A?
Other new twists – sorry – on words include to “gift” someone something. That one irritates me. What was wrong with “give”? That word worked fine for decades, maybe centuries. Maybe saying something or somebody is “gifted” is supposed to convey that the transfer of ownership is a friendly action, not an unkind gesture, as would be the case if you were “giving a piece of your mind.” “giving him a black eye” or whatever.
“Share” is another word that’s in danger of going down the tube. It’s being used as a substitute for the tried-and-true “said.” I recently read a story in a local newspaper — not this one — reporting that “police shared that Smith was arrested after the assault.” Shared? Police “shared” that information? Gee, thanks! You’re too kind.
Next thing you know doctors are going to be “sharing” their diagnosis that we’ve got a really bad case of creeping crud, or our mechanic is going to “share” that our SUV needs a new transmission.
Our language, our American version of English, is a very good language. There’s not much stuff rolling around in our heads that we can’t find words for, words that other people will understand. (I’m still having trouble, though, figuring out what “wrap your head around it” means. My head is pretty much in solid state, not very malleable, and likely will always stay that way.)
We sometimes wear terms out, or at least wear them thin — I’m tired of “breathtaking”, “awesome”, “unbelievable”, “paradigm”, “meme”, “avatar” and the rest of the news talk show lingo. I’m tired of Olympics stories about athletes “medaling.” I’ve read enough, now, about how so many climbers have “summited” Mount Everest that the feat of getting to the top is losing its mystique. I’m going to send an angry letter to the next sportswriter who says the Cardinals “plated” the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
But I’m ready for the onslaught of “twisties.” I’m not going to get into a twit over it. I’ll twist my head around it. I’ll grin and share it. I ain’t no purist.
Dave Elliott is a vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, W.Va., who spends a lot of time buzz wording to himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.