Last week, my wife Cindy and I attended two events in Frederick that made me feel like things are finally starting to get back to normal. No, we are not out of the woods yet when it comes to the pandemic. I have no doubt that there will continue to be ebbs and flows with the numbers locally as well as nationally. But after two years, we are excited to be able to return to some of our favorite traditions and experience new ones in the coming weeks.
The festivities began last Thursday with the return of Alive @ Five, Downtown Frederick Partnership’s outdoor happy hour on Carroll Creek Linear Park. The weather was actually fantastic (which we haven’t had a lot of lately), and the 19th Street Band played some great tunes. It was clear that we weren’t the only ones itching to get back to the event as there was a pretty significant crowd in attendance for the first of many Thursday activities.
The following night, we had the pleasure of heading out to the Holly Hills Country Club, which is now under local ownership, for the 60th annual Mardi Gras celebration. This event was originally planned for February but did need to be delayed due to where things were at that moment. I was honored to have been selected to serve as King Comus for the 2022 event, which is put on as a fundraiser for the Frederick Women’s Civic Club. It is good to see this and several other fundraising events return to our community, which are often relied on by many nonprofits and organizations in Frederick County.
And this weekend, one of our favorite springtime festivities is making a comeback. Celebrate Frederick’s Beyond the Garden Gates Tour has been around for two decades and allows attendees to explore elegant and unique gardens at private homes and public spaces. This year’s event is in collaboration with the Men’s Garden Club of Frederick. You will find my wife and I volunteering at one of the homes on Second Street on Sunday, so if you are out and about, be sure to say hello.
We are also hoping to get up to Thurmont sometime this weekend, too, for the Maryland Iron Festival. I was so excited when I first heard about the plans for this event a couple years ago. But the pandemic did impact a full and proper launch, although the Catoctin Furnace Society did host a modified event that included some virtual programming. This festival will celebrate the region’s history as an early center for ironmaking with lots of demonstrations and hands-on activities as well as food, music, children’s games and more. I am continuously amazed at what this group is doing in the village and in the Catoctin Furnace Historic District, and in collaboration with the state park.
Of course, I can’t forget the start of the Frederick Keys season is just two weeks away as well! All of these events are important to our community and contribute to our quality of life. They provide opportunities for local residents to have fun, come together, celebrate and sometimes learn. Let’s hope we can continue to see the return of more events and keep the pandemic at bay.
Shuan Butcher is a writer, nonprofit professional and event planner. When he is not traveling, he is enjoying some event or activity in Frederick.
