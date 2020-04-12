We stood under the overpass, the noise of the truck traffic roaring past above us, reverberating on the concrete.
“Which side you want to take today?” Harley asked.
“I’ll take the southbound off-ramp,” I said. “Why don’t you take the north ramp?”
“Yeah, business has been pretty good both ways,” Harley said. “And people aren’t being stingy, either. Had a guy give me $10 yesterday.”
We smoothed out our battered, hand-made cardboard signs. “How’s mine look?” Harley said. “Can you still read it?”
“WILL WORK FOR FOOD,” it said in uneven, scrawly letters sliding down to the edge. “OK,” I replied, “but you might want to darken up the W’s when you get a chance.
“How’s mine?” I asked.
Harley looked hard, scratched his head and said, “You kidding me? You gonna show that? You think that’s going to work?”
I held it up so I could read it, too. “WILL WORK FOR TOILET PAPER,” mine said.
“I dunno,” I replied. “Just thought I’d try something different. The ‘work for food’ bit is getting old. Sometimes you need to change things up.”
Harley looked skeptical. “Remember Billie, when he made that sign that said ‘Homeless Veterinarian’, and somebody threw a can of dog food out the window at him? That didn’t go over too good.”
“Mine is different,” I said. “Mine is what they call ‘timely’ or ‘topical’. It gets people where they live. I think it will strike a chord, as they say.”
“We’ll see about that,” Harley replied. “I betcha I come out ahead today. I betcha a burger and fries.”
“You’re on,” I said.
We walked to our posts, Harley on one side of the interchange, me on the other. We adjusted our disheveled clothes so they were still more disheveled, put on our sad faces and clutched our signs to our chests.
Harley got the first bite when a red light at the bottom of his ramp stopped an old car with New York tags driven by a guy as disheveled as we were. “Two bucks is all I got,” the man said. “Hope it helps. We got hard times too.”
I soon got a couple of tentative hits, with people pointing and laughing as they went by, but my signal stayed green and nobody had to stop. Car after car rolled past, then a couple of bikers. Finally one of those fat-back pickup trucks with extra rear wheels had to slide to a stop when the light went from yellow to red.
The driver lowered his window just enough to talk. “You kidding me?” he yelled with a laugh, pointing at my placard.
“Not really!” I hollered. “Times is bad, real bad. Don’t have much of nothin’!”
He lowered his window a bit more and I could see him fumble around in a plastic grocery bag on the seat next to him. He pulled out a four-pack of Soft Cloud rolls and tossed it out at me.
“Got it at the Super Saver down in Winchester just a little while ago,” he said. “They got plenty – and bread too!”
I made a nifty grab of the package as it arched down toward me. “Thanks, pal, really appreciate it!” I yelled. “I guess they were right – it’s Easter and everything’s going to be great again!”
The traffic light changed to green, he gave me a thumbs-up and roared off. I stuffed the Soft Cloud in my knapsack with my sandwiches, cookies and big bottle of peach-flavored tea.
I looked over at Harley and grinned. Sure enough, life was getting back to normal again.
