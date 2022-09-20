This year, I joined my new favorite club. The one made up entirely of retired people. Now, on my resume, under the job experience heading, the topmost line reads “February 2022 — present: Not Busy, Inc. — Don’t Bother Me.”

For the last handful of years, my boss and I had discussed thoughts of what retirement would be like someday. It was suggested to me that I might become bored with all of the spare time available to me (Har!). The great advantage to retirement is that, instead of fitting all of my tasks into a work day, now I get to fit my day around my tasks. And do only those I want to do, as long as that’s acceptable to my wife. I may be slacking some, but I’m not an idiot.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription