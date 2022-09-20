This year, I joined my new favorite club. The one made up entirely of retired people. Now, on my resume, under the job experience heading, the topmost line reads “February 2022 — present: Not Busy, Inc. — Don’t Bother Me.”
For the last handful of years, my boss and I had discussed thoughts of what retirement would be like someday. It was suggested to me that I might become bored with all of the spare time available to me (Har!). The great advantage to retirement is that, instead of fitting all of my tasks into a work day, now I get to fit my day around my tasks. And do only those I want to do, as long as that’s acceptable to my wife. I may be slacking some, but I’m not an idiot.
I have learned that there are a large number of experiences that can be packed into a day, or a week, or whatever when one is not employed full-time. (Disclaimer: After working on the same software for 30 years, I contract back to my employer a handful of hours a week at my leisure — it helps with my Wawa habit.) These may include: bike riding, bowling, hiking, dog walking, cat playing, trips and vacations (can they be called that when one is retired?), reading, writing, watching movies and shows with family, etc. But wait! There’s more: sleeping late (with the exception of o’dark-thirty bike rides). Also included, because there’s no such thing as a free lunch: fixing fences, mucking horse stalls, weeding, grass-trimming 2 miles of fences, vacuuming, clearing brush and anything else needed when one lives on a horse farm. But those tasks are not such a bother when one can spread them over an entire week, rather than jammed into a weekend.
My final year of working was marred by my inability to concentrate my mind solely on the task at hand. A programmer cannot work productively when his/her mind wanders. Working from home four days each week on our third floor, with a window adjacent to my desk that overlooks the fields and distant road, my mind wandered easily. It was no better at the company office, either. At 64 years old, my knowledge of programming code, algorithms and functions was being flushed out by thoughts of wandering through far-off places, or sitting on the porch with my wife, the dogs relaxing at our side, or a multitude of other things more enjoyable than typing out software code. I lost my mojo, and exiting the 40-hour work week was at least a year overdue. After two weeks of not working, my blood pressure dropped almost 20 points. This was a good move.
I am fortunate to have been in a decent financial situation. I began saving for retirement at the young age of 23. Each year, I put away no less than 9 percent of my income. It also helped that I have basic tastes — I drive inexpensive cars, lived in a small house until recently, rarely bought new clothes or underwear (I’m kidding!), and rode inexpensive bicycles (I’m really kidding here). I tried to save money by not shaving, but the Steve Bannon look wasn’t appealing to my spouse. Without my spouse’s health insurance, however, I’d have had to work until 65, so I was able to escape full-time employment almost two years early (thanks, dear).
Sadly, I’m afraid my children may not be able to retire gracefully, as food and housing is too expensive these days. Their inheritance of bicycles, Genesis and Grateful Dead CDs, baseball cards and Philadelphia Phillies souvenirs will not take them very far to financial independence and retirement.
For the first time in many years, I actually feel relaxed each day. I may live longer, or I may not, but it’s going to be a fun trip.
William Smith writes from FNH Stables in Mount Airy. Aren’t you glad that this curmudgeon didn’t write about grammar and spelling this month?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.