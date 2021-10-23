Fall’s my favorite. Spring is pretty good too. Winter’s too cold and summer’s too hot. But fall is just right — Goldilocks weather. Without getting too sappy here, I like the crisp, fresh air — not like the hot and humid stretch we had in mid-October. Also, the bright colored leaves, and until the tradition was wisely banned lest we experience a daily dose of what they deal with in forest fire country, the smell of burning leaves.
There’s also county and area fall festivals, including the daddy of them all – Thurmont’s Catoctin Colorfest, held two weekends ago. Colorfest is our version of a religious pilgrimage, with the same chance of getting crushed to death by thousands of frenzied bargain hunters looking for a wooden snowman on a stick with a cutesy “Let it Snow” sign. But it really is a fun time.
A major loss this year is the cancellation of the fall festival at Garfield United Methodist Church, that little church on the hill on Stottlemyer Road. Always good food, baked goods, craft items and friendly people. I know we’re all looking forward to those pre-pandemic days of regular schedules.
There’s always fall football and the genuine article of Friday night high school games. Then there’s the over-hyped, over-exposed, over-commercialized, violent, injury-prone, professional version on Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon, Sunday night, Monday night and Thursday night, with endless analysis all week long. I watch it all.
Can’t leave out girls’ fall volleyball, both at the high school and college level. I have to say without any trace of bias, even though we do have a close relative involved, that volleyball is the most exciting sport to watch. Volleyball players are also the most athletic, brightest and best-looking of all the fall athletes. And, the tallest.
No, I didn’t forget Halloween — that’s next weekend — like the merchants forget Thanksgiving and proceed directly to Christmas because there’s no money to be made on candy, costumes or decorations. Speaking of decorations, Middletown’s annual scarecrow decorating contest is always a fun activity to check out. The creative scarecrows are on display on Main Street until Halloween.
Trick or treating is also fun, and we, the usually rude and reckless drivers in these parts, have to be extra careful to watch for the little ones. Brings back memories of Halloween nights in Baltimore, when a gang of teenagers would show up at houses, without costumes, and demand candy. We never did that, but heard about it, and I remember commenting at the time how wrong it was.
But getting back to this fall thing, my favorite wife Shirley and I like to take a break from our squirrel farm chores as much as possible, and walk. A little dicey trying to walk on busy Bowers Road, so we branch out to nearby walking trails, some that parallel streams. I call them streams, but they’re creeks around here. One source explained that, “All creeks can be termed as streams, but not all streams are creeks.” I hope that helps.
Anyway, some of our creek walks are in Middletown’s Wiles Branch Park by Catoctin Creek; in the Tuscarora Knolls area, by Tuscarora Creek; and one of our favorites, if it wasn’t so far away, on the long Ballenger Creek Trail. My goal is to trace the source of these creeks and find out how they manage to run full and fast at all times of the year. You’d think they would dry up in dry weather. Lakes and ponds are fine, but they just lay there. Streams are lively, noisy, constantly changing, sparkling wonders of nature. The exception is Carroll Creek, especially when it reaches downtown Frederick’s effective flood control system, and is tamed into a sluggish, very un-streamlike state.
Not all hiking trails come with streams, but we’re fortunate to have such a variety — from the C&O Canal towpath, Appalachian Trail and Gambrill State Park, to a close-in network of well-planned city and county paths. Now’s the time to enjoy them. We’re approaching the optimum outdoors season between grass cutting and snow shoveling, so we need to take advantage of all our opportunities, plus the great fall weather. Don’t remember which cowboy it was who said it — I thought I knew them all — but it’s good advice throughout the year, and especially in the fall: “Happy trails.”
Fall guy Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.